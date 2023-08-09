Securing Quality Education Access for Refugees: Ensuring the Right to (Medical) Education

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and research engineer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated with the Bangladesh Medical Students’ Society (BMSS). International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The plight of refugees extends beyond their search for safety and shelter; it also encompasses their struggle for access to quality education. This is especially true for those aspiring to pursue careers in medicine and healthcare. In the field of emergency and trauma medicine, where healthcare professionals frequently operate in zones of violence, the challenges faced by refugee doctors and medical students are particularly exceptional.Refugees who have fled war-torn regions, such as Ukraine, Yemen, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria, Central, and Latin America, often encounter barriers that hinder their educational journey. When it comes to education, access to quality medical training becomes crucial for refugee doctors and medical students. However, they often encounter difficulties in navigating educational systems, including limited resources, language barriers, and the need for recognition and validation of their qualifications. Ensuring their right to quality (medical) education is not only a matter of fairness and equality but also an investment in the future of healthcare.Efforts must be made to address these challenges and provide support to refugee doctors and medical students. This includes creating inclusive educational policies, offering language and cultural integration programs, facilitating the recognition of their qualifications, and providing mentorship and guidance. Collaborative initiatives involving educational institutions, governments, and non-governmental organizations are crucial in ensuring that refugees have equal opportunities to pursue their medical education and contribute their skills to society. Ensuring the right to quality education, including medical education access, for refugees is a crucial step in promoting their well-being and integration into society. Education plays a vital role in empowering individuals and communities, and refugees should have equal opportunities to pursue their educational goals, including in the field of medicine. Here are some key considerations and strategies for ensuring access to quality medical education for refugees:1. Inclusive Policies and Legal Frameworks: Governments and educational institutions should establish inclusive policies and legal frameworks that explicitly address the educational needs and rights of refugees. These policies should emphasize non-discrimination and equal access to education, including medical education, regardless of a person’s refugee status.2. Removal of Barriers: Identify and eliminate any barriers that may prevent refugees from accessing medical education. This includes addressing language barriers, providing financial support or scholarships, recognizing prior education and qualifications, and simplifying admission processes to ensure that refugees are not disproportionately disadvantaged.3. Partnerships and Collaboration: Foster partnerships and collaboration between educational institutions, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international organizations. These partnerships can help provide additional resources, expertise, and support to facilitate access to medical education for refugees. NGOs and international organizations can offer scholarships, mentorship programs, and other forms of assistance.4. Language Support and Cultural Sensitivity: Provide language support programs to help refugees overcome language barriers. This may involve language courses, interpreters, and bilingual resources. Additionally, it is essential to create a culturally sensitive and inclusive environment within educational institutions to accommodate the diverse backgrounds and experiences of refugee students.5. Financial Support and Scholarships: Establish scholarships and financial support programs specifically targeting refugee students pursuing medical education. These programs can help alleviate the financial burden associated with tuition fees, textbooks, and other educational expenses.6. Mentorship and Guidance: Develop mentorship programs that pair refugee students with experienced professionals in the medical field. Mentors can provide guidance, support, and advice to help refugees navigate the challenges of medical education and career development.7. Psychosocial Support: Recognize and address the psychosocial needs of refugee students. Many refugees have experienced trauma and may require additional support services, such as counselling or mental health programs, to succeed in their educational journey.8. Recognition of Prior Education and Qualifications: Establish mechanisms for recognizing prior education and qualifications obtained by refugees in their home countries. This recognition can help streamline the admission process and ensure that refugees’ knowledge and skills are appropriately acknowledged.9. Access to Practical Training: Provide opportunities for practical training and clinical experiences to refugee medical students. Collaboration with hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities can create placements and internships that allow refugees to gain hands-on experience and apply their knowledge in real-world settings.10. Alumni Networks and Job Placement Support: Create alumni networks and job placement programs to support refugee medical graduates in finding employment opportunities. These networks can provide career guidance, and networking opportunities, and help refugees integrate into the healthcare workforce.

By implementing these strategies, educational systems can help ensure that refugees have equal access to quality medical education, enabling them to contribute to society and improve healthcare outcomes for themselves and their communities. By embracing and supporting refugees in educational systems, we can unlock their potential and empower them to become future healthcare leaders. Through their resilience and determination, refugee doctors and medical students demonstrate the true spirit of warrior-soldiers, navigating war and mass displacement while striving for excellence in their medical careers. Their unique experiences and perspectives enrich the healthcare field, making it more diverse, compassionate, and reflective of the global community we live in.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and research engineer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology. I believe in the mission of public health, safety, and awareness.