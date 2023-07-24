Breaking Barriers: Ensuring Refugee Rights in Medical Education

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Khondkar Rashkih Tasnim, a 3rd Year MBBS Student at Mugda Medical College, Dhaka. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Education is a fundamental human right that should be accessible to all, including refugees who have been forcibly displaced from their homes. Among the various aspects of education, access to quality medical education is of paramount importance, as it equips individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to address healthcare needs and contribute to their communities.

Refugees often come from regions where healthcare resources are scarce or inadequate. By providing quality medical education to refugees, we empower them to become healthcare professionals who can address health disparities within their communities and contribute to improving healthcare systems. Quality medical education enables refugees to gain specialized skills that can contribute to their self-reliance and economic independence. By fostering their integration into host societies, medical education equips refugees with the tools to rebuild their lives and make meaningful contributions to the society that has welcomed them.

However, refugees often face legal and administrative obstacles such as lack of documentation, limited recognition of qualifications obtained in their home countries, and restrictive immigration policies that can hinder their ability to pursue medical education. Refugees may face challenges in learning the language of the host country, which can impede their ability to fully participate in medical programs. Moreover, cultural differences can affect their adaptation to the educational system and their interaction with patients and colleagues. In addition to all of the above, medical education can be financially burdensome, and refugees often face financial challenges due to their displacement and limited access to employment opportunities.

Governments and educational institutions should adopt inclusive policies that recognize the qualifications of refugee students and provide pathways for their integration into medical education. Language support and cultural orientation programs can also be beneficial in preparing refugees for the educational environment and facilitating their integration into the host society. Multi sectoral collaboration is needed to establish scholarship and financial aid programs to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder access to quality medical education. Furthermore, counseling should be given which will allow refugees to develop an understanding of trauma and resilience, enabling them to provide essential support to individuals and communities affected by displacement.

About the author

Khondkar Rashkih Tasnim is a 3rd Year MBBS Student at Mugda Medical College, Dhaka. She is currently serving as the Liaison Officer of SCOME in her NMO – BMSS Bangladesh. She completed her O/ Ordinary Level Exam under the CAIE board from Scholastica School in 2018 and her A/ Advanced Level Exam under the CAIE board from Scholastica School in 2020. Rashkih is a trained professional dancer and has participated in multiple National and International platforms throughout her school life. After graduating high school, she got allocated to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College, Barisal, where she started her journey in BMSS Bangladesh as an LC Associate in 2021. On January 2022 she migrated to Mugda Medical College, Dhaka. Rashkih has been a valuable member of the SCOME National Team where she organized various events and has also been working intimately with the External Affairs Team