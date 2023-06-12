The European Union and Tunisia agreed to work together on a comprehensive partnership package

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Building on our shared history, geographic proximity, and strong relationship, we have agreed to work together on a comprehensive partnership package, strengthening the ties that bind us in a mutually beneficial manner.

We believe there is enormous potential to generate tangible benefits for the EU and Tunisia. The comprehensive partnership would cover the following areas:

Strengthening economic and trade ties

A sustainable and competitive energy partnership

Migration

People-to-people contacts

The EU and Tunisia share strategic priorities and in all these areas, we will gain from working together more closely.

Our economic cooperation will boost growth and prosperity through stronger trade and investment links, promoting opportunities for businesses including small and medium sized enterprises. Economic support, including in the form of Macro Financial Assistance, will also be considered. Our energy partnership will assist Tunisia with the green energy transition, bringing down costs and creating the framework for trade in renewables and integration with the EU market.

As part of our joint work on migration, the fight against irregular migration to and from Tunisia and the prevention of loss of life at sea, is a common priority, including fighting against smugglers and human traffickers, strengthening border management, registration and return in full respect of human rights.

People-to-people contacts are central to our partnership and this strand of work will encompass stronger cooperation on research, education, and culture, as well as developing Talent Partnerships, opening up new opportunities for skills development and mobility, especially for youth.

Enhanced political and policy dialogue within the EU-Tunisia Association Council before the end of the year will offer an important opportunity to reinvigorate political and institutional ties, with the aim of addressing common international challenges together and preserving the rules-based order.

We have tasked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad and the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to work out a Memorandum of Understanding on the comprehensive partnership package, to be endorsed by Tunisia and the European Union before the end of June.