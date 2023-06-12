Period Poverty: Youth as Catalysts for Breaking the Cycle

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Enas Osama, a 5th-year medical student from Sudan. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Menstruation, a natural bodily process that impacts half of the world’s population, has long been shrouded in shame and misconception. The resulting social restrictions have imposed a stigma that hampers the empowerment of women and girls worldwide. Nonetheless, a remarkable movement driven by young individuals has emerged, determined to challenge these taboos and foster an inclusive and enlightened environment. This article delves into the endeavors of these inspiring youth as they dismantle barriers surrounding menstruation armed with compelling data and significant research.

Let’s begin with some eye-opening statistics. A global survey by Plan International revealed that approximately one in five girls in high-income countries has missed school due to their periods. In low-income countries, this figure rises to one in three girls. Shockingly, UNESCO estimates that a staggering 1.2 billion women and girls lack access to proper sanitation facilities during menstruation, posing risks to their health and well-being.

Further evidence comes from a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, which highlights the crucial role of youth-led initiatives in challenging menstrual taboos. The study found that the active engagement of young individuals in promoting menstrual health education resulted in increased knowledge, improved attitudes, and reduced stigma among their peers. This underscores the transformative power that young people possess in reshaping societal perceptions and behaviors surrounding menstruation.

To combat period poverty and shaming, several important steps can be taken.

Education and Awareness: Youth combat ignorance by engaging in open conversations, organizing workshops, and launching awareness campaigns. Through these initiatives, they dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding menstrual hygiene. Advocating for comprehensive menstrual health education in schools ensures that both genders receive accurate information, empowering everyone.

Challenging Stigma and Shame: Leveraging the power of social media platforms, young people challenge societal norms by promoting body positivity, celebrating menstrual diversity, and sparking meaningful conversations. Their digital presence paves the way for cultural shifts in attitudes toward menstruation.

Menstrual Product Accessibility and Affordability: Youth address the barriers faced by marginalized communities in accessing menstrual products. They organize donation drives, fundraisers, and collaborate with NGOs to ensure that safe and hygienic products are available to those in need.

Engaging Boys and Men: Young individuals involve boys and men in conversations about menstruation, aiming to break gender norms, foster empathy, and dismantle stereotypes. By including everyone in the dialogue, they create a more inclusive and understanding society.

Mobilizing for Policy Changes: Youth activism holds the power to influence policy changes, placing menstrual health at the forefront of national and global agendas. By advocating for supportive policies and programs, they drive systemic change and prioritize menstrual well-being. Implementing these strategies empowers youth to become catalysts for transformative change. Together, we can break the menstrual taboo and create a world where menstrual health is celebrated, understood, and supported by all.

About the author

Enas Osama, a 5th-year medical student from Sudan, has actively engaged as a member of IFMSA and proudly served as a delegate for IFMSA at WHA76. With a broad range of experience in human rights, peace, disaster medicine, and global health, Enas is a passionate advocate for youth participation and leadership in shaping health policies and programs. In her leisure time, she finds solace and inspiration in the realms of music and art.