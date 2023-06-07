Period Poverty: how can youth be the key to breaking taboo surrounding menstruation and enact change?

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Bisirat Mathewos Tiramo, a 4th year medical student from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Blood that comes from a woman’s body every month; blood that is associated with shame, embarrassment, and a massive taboo. If allowed to flow freely, not only would there be changes in the socio-economic conditions of women globally but also in the well-being of society at large.

Period poverty is a global issue that affects millions of women and girls worldwide every month. It refers to the lack of access to menstrual products, education, and facilities, which can lead to health problems, missed school or work, and social exclusion. This issue is particularly prevalent in developing countries, where poverty, cultural taboos, and inadequate infrastructure make it difficult for women and girls to manage their periods. However, youth can be the key to breaking the taboo surrounding menstruation and enacting change.

I was born and raised in rural southern Ethiopia, seeing firsthand the impact of period poverty, an experience that shaped my perspective on period poverty long before I became a medical student. Many girls in my community do not have access to menstrual products, and they are forced to use rags, leaves, or other unsanitary materials to manage their periods. This not only puts their health at risk but also makes it difficult for them to attend school or work. In many cases, girls drop out of school altogether once they reach puberty, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty and inequality.

Ethiopian Medical Students’ Association has been dedicated to educating young students about reproductive health, specifically menstrual hygiene. We visit schools to provide information on the importance of using clean menstrual products, managing menstrual pain, and the overall significance of menstrual health. We also raise funds to supply menstrual products to girls who cannot afford them. Our efforts have proven that education and access to menstrual products can significantly reduce period poverty and break the taboo surrounding menstruation. However, there is still much work to be done.

According to a study by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health, menstrual products are only accessible to 16% of girls living in rural areas, leading to severe health problems such as infections and reproductive issues. Furthermore, social stigma surrounding menstruation can lead to shame and embarrassment, which can significantly affect girls’ mental health and self-esteem.

Youth can play a critical role in breaking the taboo surrounding menstruation and creating positive change. By educating themselves and others, advocating for access to menstrual products, and challenging social norms and stigma, youth can help create a more equitable and healthy society.

In conclusion, period poverty is a serious issue that affects millions of girls and women worldwide, including in Ethiopia. However, the professional efforts of youth can be the key to breaking the taboo surrounding menstruation and enacting positive change. Let us work together to ensure that every girl and woman has the resources and support they need to manage their periods with dignity and respect.

About the author

Bisirat is a 4th year medical student from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia, who is enthusiastic about community health and service. He has been serving his fellow students and the community as the President of the Ethiopian Medical Students’ Association at Addis Ababa University, which has provided him with valuable personal and professional development as a student leader. Driven by a strong desire to become a leader in global health, he is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world by addressing health disparities and promoting health equity.