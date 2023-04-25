rescEU: over €106 million for first pan-European field hospital

by

The Commission is allocating €106.2 million to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania and Türkiye to develop the new rescEU EMT (Emergency Medical Team) capability. The objective is to boost emergency medical support to populations affected by large-scale natural or man-made disasters.

The project will establish 3 Emergency Medical Teams Type 2 (EMT2), which will include surgery and diagnostic services. Additionally, 17 specialised care teams, will offer intensive care, burn treatment, patient transport, advanced diagnostic, mother and child support, rehabilitation, mental health support, orthopaedic treatment, laboratory, oxygen supply and support to telecommunication.

This rescEU capability will become gradually operational as of 2024 and will allow a response to wide range of disaster scenarios. The teams will be able to operate autonomously and support existing national healthcare facilities in case the latter are not able to cope with a given emergency. This new structure will complement the crucial role in emergency response already ensured by 15 Emergency Medical Teams offered by Member and Participating States to the European Civil Protection Pool.

Background

The development of this rescEU EMT aligns with the World Health Organisation (WHO) EMT Initiative, which aims to reduce loss of life and prevent long-term disability caused by disasters, outbreaks and other emergencies.

This rescEU EMT will complement existing EMTs in the world and in Europe by providing high standards in medical response and ensuring an effective and comprehensive response in a wide variety of disaster events affecting population health.

Following the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, rescEU provides an extra layer of protection and ensures a faster and more comprehensive response to disasters. The rescEU reserve is 100% EU-financed, and the European Commission maintains control of their operations in close cooperation with the country hosting the reserve. In an emergency, the rescEU reserve provides assistance to all EU Member States, and Participating States to the Mechanism and can also be

deployed to EU neighbouring countries.