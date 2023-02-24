How quantum technology could revolutionise Africa’s health, agriculture and finance sectors

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Lindiwe Matlali, Chief Executive Officer, Africa Teen Geeks, Andrew Fischer, CEO , QuAIL Technologies

The development of quantum technology in Africa should accelerate progress across healthcare, finance and agriculture, bringing about meaningful societal advancement.

To fully realise its potential, however, it is essential that governments and private organizations invest in research and development, as well as in training and education programmes to develop the necessary workforce.

With the right investments, quantum technology can play a key role in driving economic growth and improving the lives of people across Africa.

Quantum technology is a rapidly advancing field. With the application of quantum sensors, quantum communication systems and quantum computing, it has the potential to revolutionise various industries. The development of quantum technology in Africa should accelerate progress across healthcare, finance and agriculture, bringing about meaningful societal advancement.

Using quantum technology in healthcare

One of the most promising applications of quantum technology in Africa is in the field of healthcare. Quantum computing and quantum communication technologies have the potential to significantly improve the accuracy and speed of medical diagnoses. The key potential use cases for quantum computing in the healthcare industry include diagnostic assistance, precision medicine, accelerated drug discovery and pricing optimisation.

Quantum-enhanced diagnostic assistance could help diagnose patients early, accurately and efficiently. Precision medicine could allow more personalised interventions and treatments. Accelerated drug discovery could get new medicines to patients faster. While pricing optimisation could help to refine insurance premiums and pricing by generating more accurate risk assessments.

Most of these applications stem from quantum computing’s ability to simulate complex biological systems, which can aid the discovery of drugs and treatments. Additionally, quantum communication technologies can be used to securely transmit medical data, improving the resilience of health systems and reducing the risk of data breaches.

Using quantum technology in agriculture

Another area in which quantum technology can accelerate development in Africa is agriculture. Quantum sensors can be used to better assess plant growth and production, potentially leading to more targeted intervention and reduced resource requirements. Quantum-enabled precision agriculture can increase the efficiency of farming operations and improve the livelihoods of farmers. Additionally, quantum computing can help to better understand complex molecular processes leading to more efficient and less carbon-intensive farming processes, such as the production of fertilizer.

Using quantum technology in finance

Quantum technology can also have a significant impact on the financial sector in Africa. For example, it could be used for portfolio optimization, risk management, fraud detection, credit scoring and other predictive analytics tasks. This could increase the accessibility of capital for growth and development. Additionally, quantum-enabled encryption could also be used to protect sensitive financial data from hackers and cybercriminals, leading to safer and more resilient financial infrastructure.

Impediments to quantum technology uptake in Africa

Despite the potential benefits of quantum technology, there are also challenges to its development in Africa. One of the main challenges is the lack of infrastructure and funding for research and development.

Additionally, there is a shortage of skilled workers with the expertise to develop and implement quantum technologies. To overcome these challenges, governments and private organizations across Africa must invest in research and development, as well as in training and education programmes to develop the necessary workforce.

In conclusion, quantum technology has the potential to accelerate development in Africa in a number of areas. With the right investments, quantum technology can play a key role in driving economic growth and improving the lives of people across the continent.