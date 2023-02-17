Medical Students as Stakeholders in the Medical Education Systems: Who is the Real Beneficiary?

by

It is no secret to any of us that medical students are the basis of the medical education process, and they are the ones around whom all efforts in this field revolve. In the end, medical education is a means – to qualify future doctors and serve the community – and not an end goal in itself.

This fact opens our eyes to another fact, which is that medical students are among the most important stakeholders in the medical education system, if not the most important one. From another perspective, we all realise that the world is in constant development from one second to the next, science is in a state of continuous renewal, and medicine is of course no exception. This acceleration and rate of development are accompanied, on the other hand, by a change and alteration in the requirements, challenges, approaches, and the means that must be used to achieve the various goals.

Based on this, we find that seeking the opinions and initiatives of medical students and involving them in medical education systems is an absolute necessity.

Bringing with us all these facts and indications, we are not led to anything other than the fact that medical students have a role that no sane person overlooks.

I was inspired to write this article based on my experience as a medical student in the largest medical school in my country. Since I joined the college, I have always been impressed and fascinated by student initiatives and projects in various fields, but what caught my attention more are projects related to medical education systems, and everything related to it in some way, curricula, evaluation methods, social accountability of medical schools, this was an eye opener for many hidden meanings. Students’ observations, the problems they face, their suggestions and aspirations for better experiences in the future, when combined with passion, hard work, youth energy and an overwhelming desire to make a positive impact, represent a very important factor in the development of medical education systems, and thus the health system and a better quality of life for the community, It is the ultimate destination for all this is based on.

Wasting the energies of young people, their enthusiasm to work to achieve a better future and reality, and their desire to participate in developing solutions and improving conditions in matters that directly affect them (medical education issues), is a heavy loss for all parties. On the contrary, encouraging the active participation of youth, and medical students’ meaningful involvement and benefiting from their aspirations and abilities, is undoubtedly a win-win deal for all parties!

In conclusion, for better medical education systems, and better health systems worldwide,

No one should be left behind, and all potential stakeholders should actively contribute to the development of medical education systems because everyone’s efforts are needed!

