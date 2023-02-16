Youth Leadership and Meaningful Youth Engagement: Medical Students asStakeholders in Medical Education System

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Izere Salomon, a medical student from the university of Rwanda. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Youth leadership and meaningful engagement are important components of successful medical education systems. Youth leadership involves the active involvement of young people in decision-making and policy formulation in healthcare settings. Meaningful youth engagement, on the other hand, involves the engagement of youth in meaningful dialogue and activities that are beneficial to their own health and well-being, as well as the health and well-being of the community. Medical students, as stakeholders in medical education systems, have a vital role to play in both youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement. This article will discuss the importance of youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement, the role of medical students in these processes, and the challenges that medical students face when engaging in youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement.

Moreover, youth leadership can help to foster an environment in which young people feel empowered to make decisions that are in their best interests.

Meaningful youth engagement, on the other hand, involves the engagement of youth in meaningful dialogue and activities that are beneficial to their own health and well-being, as well as the health and well-being of the community. This type of engagement is important to ensure that young people are being heard and their opinions are taken into account when it comes to healthcare decisions. It is also important to ensure that young people are given the opportunity to express their opinions, ideas, and concerns in a safe and supportive environment.

Medical students are important stakeholders in medical education systems, and they have a vital role to play in both youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement. Medical students can provide valuable insights into the medical education system and the healthcare system as a whole. They can also help to foster an environment in which young people are empowered to make decisions that are in their best interests. Additionally, medical students can help to ensure that young people are given the opportunity to express their opinions, ideas, and concerns in a safe and supportive environment.

In addition, meaningful youth engagement can also be achieved through student-led research. Medical students are uniquely positioned to conduct research that can help to inform and improve medical education systems. For example, student-led research projects can provide insights into the experiences, needs and perspectives of medical students. This research can then be used to inform the design and implementation of medical education programs that are tailored to meet the needs of students, as well as to ensure that all medical students have equitable access to medical education.

However, there are also challenges that medical students face when engaging in youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement. One such challenge is the lack of resources and support. Many medical students lack access to resources and support that are necessary to effectively engage in youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement. Without adequate resources and support, medical students may not be able to fully participate in youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement. Additionally, medical students may face resistance from healthcare institutions and organizations, as well as from adults in the community, when attempting to engage in youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement.

Youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement are important components of successful medical education systems. Medical students have a vital role to play in both youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement, as they can provide valuable insights into the medical education system and the healthcare system as a whole. However, medical students may face challenges such as the lack of resources and support, as well as resistance from healthcare institutions and organizations and adults in the community, when attempting to engage in youth leadership and meaningful youth engagement.

References

About the author

IZERE Salomon has always had a passion for medicine since he was a young boy. He is currently studying to become a medical doctor at the university of Rwanda. He is passionate about public health, research and finding innovative ways to help people. he believes that knowledge power and wants to use his knowledge to improve the lives of others. IZERE Salomon is an active volunteer and is always looking for ways to help the community.