Central America and Mexico: EU reaffirms support with €11 million in humanitarian aid

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has announced today €11 million in humanitarian aid for Central America and Mexico on the occasion of the “High-level Solidarity Roundtable in support of the 2023 Northern Central America Humanitarian Response Plans”, which took place in Geneva.

The funding will focus on:

€3.5 million will support the addressing of the humanitarian consequences of violence, including displacement, and food insecurity issues.

€3 million will focus on Education in Emergencies.

€4.5 million will support the implementation of disaster preparedness activities.

Background

Central America and Mexico are exposed to natural hazards, epidemics, social unrest, pervasive violence, chronic poverty and inequality. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation are worsening people’s vulnerability and affecting their coping capacity. This situation results in more displacement, food insecurity and protection risks, notably in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

The sub-region is also a transit hotspot and destination area for migrants and people on the move, both from Latin America and Caribbean as well as from other continents, on their way to the US border. What is more, rural communities and ethnic minorities in the Dry Corridor, bear the humanitarian consequences of frequent climate shocks.

Since 1994, the EU has allocated €322 million in humanitarian aid to Central America and Mexico.

Part of the funding for Central America and Mexico has helped respond to emergencies such as floods, droughts, hurricanes, epidemics, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, internal displacement, and violence. The remaining funding helped vulnerable communities build resilience to face future disasters.

In 2022 alone, on a regional level, the EU earmarked €160 million to tackle the most urgent humanitarian issues in Latin America and the Caribbean.