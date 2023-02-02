Ukraine: College of Commissioners travels to Kyiv

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

Today 2 February, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is travelling to Kyiv, Ukraine, for a College-to-Government meeting with the Government of Ukraine, together with 15 other members of the College of Commissioners.

Accompanying the President for this visit are:

Margrethe Vestager , Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age;

, Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age; Valdis Dombrovskis , Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People;

, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People; Josep Borrell , High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President for a Stronger Europe in the World;

, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President for a Stronger Europe in the World; Maroš Šefčovič , Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight;

, Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight; Věra Jourová , Vice-President for Values and Transparency;

, Vice-President for Values and Transparency; Margaritis Schinas , Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life;

, Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life; Nicolas Schmit , Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights;

, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights; Paolo Gentiloni , Commissioner for Economy;

, Commissioner for Economy; Janusz Wojciechowski , Commissioner for Agriculture;

, Commissioner for Agriculture; Didier Reynders , Commissioner for Justice;

, Commissioner for Justice; Ylva Johansson , Commissioner for Home Affairs;

, Commissioner for Home Affairs; Janez Lenarčič , Commissioner for Crisis Management;

, Commissioner for Crisis Management; Olivér Várhelyi , Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement;

, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement; Virginijus Sinkevičius , Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries;

, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries; Mairead McGuinness, and Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union.

The visit of the College is a strong symbol of the Commission’s support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression.

The meeting between the Commission and the Ukrainian Government will be an opportunity to exchange on the many areas of cooperation between the EU and Ukraine, and discuss the upcoming reconstruction as well as the country’s European path. It is also an opportunity to deepen further cooperation with Ukraine.