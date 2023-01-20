Parliament calls for more sanctions against Iranian regime

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

All those responsible for human rights violations should face EU sanctions and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps should be on the EU terrorist list, MEPs urge.

The Iranian regime’s blatant disregard for human dignity and the democratic aspirations of its own citizens as well as its support to Russia “necessitate further adjustments in the EU’s position towards Iran”, says a resolution adopted on Thursday.

MEPs urge the EU to expand its sanctions list to cover all individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations and their family members, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri and all foundations (‘bonyads’) linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG).

They also call on the Council and the member states to add the IRGC and its subsidiary forces, including the paramilitary Basij militia and the Quds Force, to the EU terrorist list. Any country in which the IRGC deploys military, economic, or informational operations should sever and outlaw ties with this agency.

Those responsible for the killing of protesters have to be brought to justice

Parliament condemns in the strongest terms the death sentences against and executions of peaceful protesters in Iran and calls on the Iranian authorities to end the crackdown on their own citizens. MEPs urge the authorities of the Islamic Republic to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all protesters sentenced to death and condemn the fact that criminal proceedings and the death penalty have been weaponised by the regime to stamp out dissent and to punish people for exercising their basic rights. Those responsible for the killing of hundreds of protesters must be brought to justice, they say.

Military help to Russiaand repression against diaspora

The resolution calls for “the expansion of restrictive measures” against Iran as it continues to provide unmanned aerial vehicles and plans to provide surface-to-surface missiles to Russia.

Finally, MEPs express deep concern over the structural transnational repression carried out by the authorities of the Islamic Republic, which includes espionage and assassinations, against the Iranian diaspora living in the EU. They call on the EU and the member states to protect those affected more robustly against such repression.