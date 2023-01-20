Davos 2023 Day 5: What to expect

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Gayle Markovitz, Business Editor, World Economic Forum, Beatrice Di Caro, Social Media and Live Communications Lead, Digital Media, World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting takes place in Davos from 16-20 January 2023.

Here’s a snapshot of everything you need to know this morning about the final day of Davos 2023

Welcome to the final day of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. All week, we’ve brought you a run down of what you expect, the sessions you won’t want to miss, pre-reading, podcasts and everything else that’s good to know. Below is your round-up for day 5.

Things you might have missed yesterday

Yesterday we heard from Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, at Davos 2023.

We also launched our Zero Health Gaps pledge.

And we also launched our Coalition of Trade Ministers on Climate.

Sessions to watch

These are just some of the highlights of today in Davos. All times in GMT+1

09:00 What Next for Monetary Policy?

10:15 A New Helsinki

11:00 Global Economic Outlook: Is this the End of an Era?

12:00 Closing Remarks: The Road Ahead

Making a difference

Nature loss puts a huge percentage of global GDP at risk, equal to $44 trillion. The World Economic Forum is working with companies from around the world through its 1t.org initiative to counter this.

More than 80 companies have pledged over 7 billion trees in over 65 countries.

Find our more about it here, or watch the video below.

https://www.weforum.org/videos/how-1t-org-and-uplink-partnered-to-unlock-an-ecopreneur-revolution

Radio Davos: Podcasts from the mountain

We’re bringing you podcasts every day from Davos. They’ll feature interviews, context, and insights into everything that’s going on here at the Annual Meeting. Get them on our podcast page or wherever you get your podcasts.

Some reading and watching for this morning

You can keep up with the conversations and talking points this week by going to our Davos 2023 collections page on Agenda. In addition to that, here’s a snapshot of some of the pieces we’ve published.

How to prioritize resilience in the face of cyber-attacks

Trading-up: taking the high road out of trade doldrums

Trade is in trouble. Can technology help?

5 ways business leaders can make an impact in their communities

Here’s how emerging economies are investing in their digital future

Technology can solve our problems – but only if we get the funding right

Nature loss is an economic crisis – we need innovative solutions now