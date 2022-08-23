Decentraland announces world’s first Metaverse ATM

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

Decentraland, a popular Metaverse platform, has revealed its intentions to open the first Metaverse ATM. The ATM, which was developed in collaboration with Transak Payment Gateway and Metaverse Architects Studio, would make it simple for consumers to buy cryptocurrency.

Let’s examine what the Metaverse is at the moment.

What is Decentraland’s Metaverse ATM?

The first fiat cryptocurrency ATM in the world is the Transak Metaverse ATM by Decentraland.

The initiative’s goal is to make it simple for people to purchase MANA or any other cryptocurrency.

“The aim is to simplify the user experience,” the developers said. “Like an ATM in real life, we wanted to give users a more seamless journey while navigating Web3.”

He continued by saying that they are constantly developing the technology and tools required to make payments in Decentraland simple and straightforward. They want to “bridge the knowledge gap for involvement in Decentraland” in the end.

How things stand in Decentraland

The Metaverse combines virtual and augmented reality, allowing users to live in a virtual world larger than the physical one.

Launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the first metaverse location ever powered by a blockchain. Users can enter with a crypto wallet if they wish to conduct transactions inside.

Following the revelation that Facebook would rebrand to Meta and moved its long-term focus from social media to 3D virtual worlds in 2021, Decentraland received a big boost when its native token MANA soared 80% within 24 hours to a market valuation of more than $2 billion.

With its “Onyx Lounge” at the Metajuku mall, Decentraland, JPMorgan Chase this year made history by becoming the first bank ever to enter the Metaverse. A roving tiger and a digitized picture of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon greet visitors. They have an executive presentation on the cryptocurrency economy at a higher level.

Barbados became the first nation to do so when it struck a deal with Decentraland in November to launch its virtual embassy there in January 2022.

A few cryptocurrency companies, including Binance, have also developed virtual offices as meeting spaces and places for cooperation.

The Metaverse’s early center for amusement and economic growth seems to be Decentraland. It has museums, virtual events like the Paris Hilton concert that took place on New Year’s Eve, Sotheby’s London art galleries, and token-based gaming.

Tokens in Decentraland

The activities of Decentraland use two distinct kinds of tokens.

MANA is the cryptocurrency that is used in Decentraland to buy and sell real estate, virtual items, and services. Decentraland destroys the MANA used to acquire LAND when it does so. There are around 2.19 billion MANA tokens in circulation overall. MANA is now trading for around $2.387, compared to its all-time high of $5.80 set on November 25, 2021.

A non-fungible digital asset called LAND is stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It is separated into parcels, each of which is identified by a distinct pair of x and y coordinates. Once a piece of LAND is purchased, its owner is free to do anything they want with it.

Decentraland allows gamers to purchase NFTs of virtual apparel that can be used to unlock tokens to play, even though it lacks a gaming license. This suggests that the players aren’t exchanging their chips for cash immediately.

Cryptocurrency, including crypto coins, tokens, NFTs, and now, the Metaverse ATM, will dominate the Metaverse gaming market alongside other payment options available today in the gaming world as seen on this website. Although these financial tools have been around for a while, they are currently greatly increasing in popularity since every primary news source is highlighting subjects related to cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Given that the system is digital, it is only logical that the approved transaction methods are digital as well. Additionally, cryptocurrencies are fast, easy to use, decentralized, and not under the jurisdiction of a single entity.

For instance, the protocols for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin feature minimal transaction costs and high levels of security. While secondary payment options like e-Wallets could be accessible at VR casinos, entering credit card or bank transfer information in a virtual environment is challenging. Casinos in virtual reality will probably stick with the easiest and fastest options.

Decentraland has given gamers who want a chance at digital fortune in MANA a total of $15.4 million.