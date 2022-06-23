Readout of EU-US Task Force on European Energy Security Meeting

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU-US Task Force on European Energy Security met virtually on June 22, 2022 convened by co-chairs Amos Hochstein, US Senior Advisor for Energy Security, and Björn Seibert, Head of Cabinet of the European Commission President, and under the leadership of Ditte Juul Jørgensen, European Commission Director General for Energy, and Melanie Nakagawa, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy at the National Security Council. The discussion focused on reviewing progress since the signing of the March 25 Joint Statement by Presidents Biden and von der Leyen and charting its next steps. The sides denounced Russia’s continued energy coercion of European Union Member States and underscored their continued commitment to reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels by diversifying Europe’s energy supply and taking concrete steps to reduce energy demand through energy efficiency, smart technology deployment and greater use of renewable energy.