Ukraine, climate change, and security: EU/ACP Joint Parliamentary Assembly concludes

MEPs and African, Caribbean and Pacific region parliamentarians discussed the impact of war in Ukraine, food security, pandemic and climate change.

The 41st session of the Joint Parliamentary Assembly (JPA) took place from 1-3 April in Strasbourg, attended by MEPs and their counterparts from 78 African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.

Among the issues discussed during the JPA, parliamentarians debated the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its global impact. They underlined the many consequences of the invasion beyond Ukraine, including rising food prices that pose a serious threat to food security.

With regard to the new post-Cotonou agreement between the EU and ACP countries – which now includes three regional assemblies: Africa/EU, Caribbean/EU, and Pacific/EU parliamentary assemblies – MEPs said they were in favour of signing it without delay.

Participants in the JPA said ACP and EU countries have clearly spoken out in favour of EU-ACP collaboration on issues including economic recovery and investment, securing universal health coverage, and access for all to COVID-19 vaccines. The Assembly adopted a resolution on the need to support small island states in the face of climate change and natural disasters.

MEPs and national parliamentarians also debated the security threat to stability and peace in West Africa and the Sahel, which has created governance challenges and increasing poverty. In this context, they also considered the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, climate change, and land scarcity – all of which are jeopardizing peace and security in certain regions of the Sahel and in West Africa.

Carlos Zorrinho MEP, Chair of the EP’s Delegation to the ACP-EU JPA and JPA co-president, said: “We are living in time of global tensions, with war in Ukraine, Yemen and in several African regions, and with food insecurity spreading and the threat of climate change. The 41st Joint Parliamentary Assembly of the EU and ACP countries showed great maturity in affirming a multilateral approach to these challenges, based on a response to peoples’ practical problems and on our shared values. We all expressed the urgency of finalising the post-Cotonou agreement, and it coming into force as a partnership of equals.”

Peter Kenilorea Jr., President of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Parliamentary Assembly and JPA co-president, added: “This JPA session showed the importance of strengthening our dialogue in view of achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement.”