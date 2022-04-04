Roberta Metsola in Kyiv and Poland to support Ukrainian people

by

The European Parliament President Roberta Metsola was in Kyiv Friday to express the European Union´s support and hope to the Ukrainian people and condemn the unjustified Russian attack. Saturday she visited the Otwock School in Warsaw region hosting Ukrainians fleeing war together with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.



The President travelled to Kyiv on the invitation of the Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.



“I am here to tell you that we are with you, in good times and in difficult times. We will never ever leave your side”, Metsola said addresing the Rada.



During her stay in Kyiv, Metsola met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; the Chairman of the Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk; and representatives of the political groups of the Rada, among others.



Photos and videos, including President Metsola’s speech in Verkhovna Rada and the press statement by President Metsola and Chairman Stefanchuk, can be found on the European Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.



In Poland, President Metsola met with Ukrainian families fleeing the war at the Otwock School in the Warsaw region together with the Polish Prime Minister.



President Metsola stated: “We are impressed by the efforts made by Poland, its communities and citizens. You have given people in need a safe and secure space. This is heartwarming to see it – it is the best of Europe.”



“However, Poland has been carrying the largest weight of the consequences of the war outside Ukraine. Therefore, we need more support to Poland and other countries that are receiving and hosting people who are feeling the war in Ukraine”, she called.



Debates next week



During its session next week in Strasbourg, the European Parliament will hold several debates and votes related to the situation in Ukraine, notably Tuesday with a debate on protection of children and young people fleeing the violence and Wednesday with a debate on the outcome of the European Council meeting.



On 1 March 2022 Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament in an extraordinary session.



The European Parliament is supporting the Ukrainian Parliament Verkhovna Rada, and has launched a special website together with the Rada.



