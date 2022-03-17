Yemen: Commission pledges €154 million for conflict-affected people

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has today announced €154 million for 2022 to support those most in need in Yemen at the high-level pledging event for Yemen co-hosted by the United Nations, Sweden and Switzerland. The EU and its Member States have pledged over €371 million in total, showing a solid commitment to address the dire funding gap of this crisis.

The new EU funding will address the most urgent needs arising from the crisis as well as support efforts to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict. €135 million in humanitarian aid will provide life-saving assistance, such as food, water, shelter, health and nutrition, and humanitarian protection for the displaced Yemenis and vulnerable people affected by the war and its consequences. €14 million in development aid and €5 million from the Foreign Policy Instrument will support the UN-led peace process.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “In the past year, the conflict in Yemen has become even more violent. Nothing can justify the targeting of civilians, nor indiscriminate attacks. I call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and allow humanitarian workers reach people in need. The EU will continue to stand by Yemen and defend a principled and accountable humanitarian response.”

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said: “The EU supports the resilience of Yemenis with long-term development assistance. The EU has a strategic role to play in the resolution of the conflict and hence, we seek to help Yemen forge a bridge from crisis to recovery. However only lasting peace will bring about the much-needed perspectives for recovery and growth, hence part of the funding we announce today will go towards supporting the UN-led peace process and to local level peace support across the country.”

The humanitarian situation in Yemen continues to deteriorate after 7 years of conflict. Over 20 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, acute food insecurity continues to rise and more than 8 million children need access to education.

Background

The conflict in Yemen is entering its seventh year. The hostilities are intensifying and Yemen remains one of the world´s largest humanitarian crisis. Two thirds of Yemen population, some 20 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance. 17.4 million do not have enough food and malnutrition levels in Yemen are among the highest in the world.

The humanitarian situation is at its worse due to the continuous violence on civilians, collapsing state institutions and economic crisis. The violence across Yemen continues to endanger civilians, trigger displacement and damage infrastructure such as hospitals and schools. Due to the collapsed healthcare system, 20 million people do not have proper access to health services. An estimated 8 million children – with 2 million out of school – are in need of safe education.

The deteriorating economic situation across Yemen continues to eradicate people’s livelihoods, reducing their ability to afford food and basic commodities. Imports of food, fuel and medicines are restricted, leading to shortages and high prices while humanitarian and development aid continues to face serious impediments.

Since the beginning of the war in 2015, the EU has contributed over €1.2 billion to respond to the crisis in Yemen.