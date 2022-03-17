Spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the EU Speaks on a Question Concerning NATO Leader’s Remarks on China

by

Q: According to reports, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday that any support to Russia, military support or any other type of support, would actually help Russia conduct a brutal war against an independent sovereign nation, Ukraine, and help them to continue to wage war which is causing death, suffering and an enormous amount of destruction. He also claimed that China has an obligation as a member of the UN Security Council to actually support and uphold international law and join the rest of the world condemning Russia’s invasion. What is your comment?

A: We have taken note of relevant remarks. Chinese people can fully relate to the pains and sufferings of other countries because we will never forget who had bombed our embassy in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. We need no lecture on justice from the abuser of international law. As a Cold War remnant and the world’s largest military alliance, NATO continues to expand its geographical scope and range of operations. What kind of role it has played in world peace and stability? NATO needs to have good reflection.