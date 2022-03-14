[…] MEPs to host debate with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s leaders […]

by

On Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee will meet with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite Presidency to discuss intractable challenges facing the country.

The political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is increasingly tense, with nationalist and separatist rhetoric and activism continuing to threaten peace, stability and the country’s integrity, as well as undermining the functioning of its state institutions.

Joining MEPs for the debate on Tuesday will be the Chairman and Members of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite Presidency, which functions as the country’s head of state, Mr Željko Komšić, Mr Šefik Džaferović and Mr Milorad Dodik. The Speaker of the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr Dragan Čović will also take part. All participants except Mr Komšić are expected to attend the committee meeting in person in Brussels.

In a resolution on the implementation of the Common Foreign and Security Policy adopted on 17 February, Parliament called for targeted sanctions against Mr Dodik for undermining Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

WHEN: Tuesday 15 March 2022, 14.45 – 16.45 CET.

WHERE: Room 3C50 in Parliament’s Spaak building in Brussels and remote participation.

You can watch the debate live here. (15.03.2022)

The complete meeting agenda is available here.

The European Parliament also held a plenary debate on the latest developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina on 8 March, in which MEP laid out their views on the state of affairs in the country. You can watch this debate again here.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is expected to vote on its latest assessment report on the country in the first half of the year, followed by a plenary resolution.