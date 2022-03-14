European Parliament launches website in cooperation with Ukrainian Parliament

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

As a result of the cooperation with Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada in the field of democracy support, the new website shows how the EU has supported Ukraine since 2014.

“The EU stands with Ukraine”: the website (in English and Ukrainian) set up by Parliament, provides the latest news, videos and podcasts, relevant legislation and resolutions to show how the EU is helping Ukraine. Content from the Ukrainian Parliament could also be shared on the site. Actively supporting EU efforts to promote democracy and human rights in the world is one of Parliament’s core responsibilities.

Following the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, the European Parliament engaged in an unprecedented level of cooperation with Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) in the field of democracy support. In the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding, renewed in 2021 by the EP President and the Rada’s Speaker, regular exchanges and dialogues, study visits and support actions are taking place, as well as cooperation in the fields of IT, cybersecurity and communication.

Promoting privileged partnership, protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty

Over the years, the EU and the European Parliament have consistently opposed Russian aggression against Ukraine. In a resolution adopted in December 2021, MEPs called on Russia to withdraw its troops threatening Ukraine and said any aggression by Moscow must come at a high economic and political price. Parliament had already expressed grave concern about the large Russian military build-up at the border with Ukraine and in illegally occupied Crimea in a resolution adopted in April 2021.

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU adopted a broad range of sanctions that will have severe consequences for Russia. The European Parliament held an extraordinary plenary session on 1 March, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed MEPs. Parliament expressed its unwavering support for Ukraine and called for further measures.

Association agreement

The EU and Ukraine already have an Association agreement (AA) in place, as well as a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DFCTA). The accord established political association and economic integration between the EU and Ukraine and provided for mutual free market access. Parliament’s Delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee also keeps regular contact with counterparts in the Verkhovna Rada to discuss the implementation of the AA and the DCFTA.

Other support

There are various EU initiatives to support Ukraine’s economy, aid its green transition and help the country to reform. On 16 February 2022, MEPs approved a €1.2 billion macro-financial loan to help Ukraine cover its external financing needs in 2022.

Sakharov Prize

In 2018, Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian film director and human rights activist.