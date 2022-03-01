Russian aggression against Ukraine: President Zelenskyy to address plenary today

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the European Parliament plenary in today’s debate on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EP President Roberta Metsola will open the debate at 12.30. President Zelenskyy and the Speaker of the Ukrainian Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will then be invited to intervene remotely, if the situation allows them to do so. MEPs will then listen to the views of Council and Commission Presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, as well as the EU’s Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell, before giving their own assessment of the Russian attacks.

You can follow the session via EP live and EBS+.

Plenary will adopt a resolution to wrap up the debate. The announcement of the final vote result on the draft resolution is scheduled for 17.15. The draft resolution tabled by the political groups is available here.

Gathering in support of Ukraine

At the initiative of President Metsola, there will be a gathering of MEPs, staff and Ukrainian guests on the Esplanade in front of the European Parliament in Brussels at 15.30, to show solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

You can follow the event via EP Live.