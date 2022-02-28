Russian aggression against Ukraine: plenary debate and resolution on Tuesday

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs will debate with Presidents Michel and von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy chief Borrell Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and vote a related resolution.

The debate will take place from 12.30 to 14.30, and the announcement of the final vote on the draft resolution is scheduled for 16.45. The agenda of the sitting is available here, and the draft resolutions tabled by the political groups here.

Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (comprising President Roberta Metsola and the leaders of Parliament’s political groups) decided on Thursday 24 February to hold an extraordinary plenary session in Brussels to assess the situation in Ukraine. In a statement, they condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and called the invasion unjustified and illegal.