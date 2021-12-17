MEPs condemn “the electoral farce” in Nicaragua

by

The EU should consider introducing additional sanctions against the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, say MEPs in a resolution adopted on Thursday.

MEPs demand that Nicaraguan regime leader Daniel Ortega be added to the list of sanctioned individuals and urge the EU to assess other possible measures, including going beyond restricting individuals. They warn, however, against any action that could potentially add to the hardship experienced by the Nicaraguan people.

Recalling the report of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the resolution states that in Nicaragua a police state had been established through repression, corruption, electoral fraud and structural impunity designed by the government to indefinitely perpetuate its power and maintain its privileges and immunities.

Nicaragua has turned into an autocratic regime

Parliament declares the elections held in Nicaragua on 7 November to be “an electoral farce” orchestrated by the Ortega-Murillo regime and “rejects the legitimacy of the results of these fake elections”. The rigged vote completed Nicaragua’s conversion into an autocratic regime, MEPs add.

They stress that the Nicaraguan authorities effectively eliminated all credible electoral competition and crushed the integrity of the electoral process. The regime did this by systematically and arbitrarily incarcerating, harassing and intimidating seven presidential pre-candidates and approximately 40 opposition leaders, student and rural leaders, journalists, human rights defenders and business representatives, explains the text. Parliament calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all arbitrarily detained political prisoners.

MEPs conclude that the only solution to the deep political crisis in the country is an inclusive and meaningful national dialogue, adding that holding free elections, restoring the rule of law, and ending repression and fear are sine qua non conditions for any dialogue with the Nicaraguan regime.

The resolution was adopted by 619 votes in favour, 25 against and 41 abstentions.