European Commission obtains further acceleration of deliveries of vaccine doses to Member States

December 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

The European Commission has reached an agreement with Moderna to accelerate the delivery of its mRNA vaccine to EU Member States that have a short-term need, in particular Germany.

Moderna agreed to anticipate the delivery of 10 million doses to December for Germany. This is the equivalent of 20 million persons receiving a booster – as only half a dose is used for a booster.  

In addition, Moderna will deliver 25 million extra doses to Germany in the first quarter of 2022 – the equivalent of an additional 50 million boosters.

A further acceleration of deliveries by Moderna is being prepared for the first quarter of 2022, to the benefit of additional Member States.

The European Union has secured enough vaccines doses to vaccinate and administer booster shots to all Europeans, including children. To date more than 1 billion doses have been delivered to the EU Member States.

In view of the rapid increase in infections due to the Omicron variant, and the need to scale up vaccination, including boosting, the Commission is working with vaccine manufacturers to further accelerate the delivery of vaccine doses to Member States that need additional doses in the short term.

