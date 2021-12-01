Global Gateway: up to €300 billion for the European Union’s strategy to boost sustainable links around the world

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy launch the Global Gateway, the new European Strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport and strengthen health, education and research systems across the world. It stands for sustainable and trusted connections that work for people and the planet, to tackle the most pressing global challenges, from climate change and protecting the environment, to improving health security and boosting competitiveness and global supply chains. Global Gateway aims to mobilise up to €300 billion in investments between 2021 and 2027 to underpin a lasting global recovery, taking into account our partners needs and EU’s own interests.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “COVID-19 has shown how interconnected the world we live in is. As part of our global recovery, we want to redesign how we connect the world to build forward better. The European model is about investing in both hard and soft infrastructure, in sustainable investments in digital, climate and energy, transport, health, education and research, as well as in an enabling environment guaranteeing a level playing field. We will support smart investments in quality infrastructure, respecting the highest social and environmental standards, in line with the EU’s democratic values and international norms and standards. The Global Gateway Strategy is a template for how Europe can build more resilient connections with the world.”

High Representative/Vice-President, Josep Borrell, said: “Connections across key sectors help to build shared communities of interest and reinforce the resilience of our supply chains. A stronger Europe in the world means a resolute engagement with our partners, firmly grounded in our core principles. With the Global Gateway Strategy we are reaffirming our vision of boosting a network of connections, which must be based on internationally accepted standards, rules and regulations in order to provide a level-playing field.”

The EU has a long track record as a trusted partner to deliver sustainable and high quality projects, taking into account the needs of our partner countries and ensure lasting benefits for local communities, as well as the strategic interests of the European Union.

Global Gateway is about increasing investments promoting democratic values and high standards, good governance and transparency, equal partnerships, green and clean, secure infrastructures and that catalyse private sector investment.

Through a Team Europe approach, Global Gateway will bring together the EU, Member States with their financial and development institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and seek to mobilise the private sector in order to leverage investments for a transformational impact. The EU Delegations around the world, working with Team Europe on the ground, will play a key role to identify and coordinate Global Gateway projects in partner countries.

Global Gateway draws on the new financial tools in the EU multi-annual financial framework 2021-2027. The Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI)-Global Europe, the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA) III, as well as Interreg, InvestEU and the EU research and innovation programme Horizon Europe; all allow the EU to leverage public and private investments in priority areas, including connectivity. In particular, the European Fund for Sustainable Development+ (EFSD+), the financial arm of NDICI-Global Europe will make available up to €135 billion for guaranteed investments for infrastructure projects between 2021 and 2027 up to €18 billion will be made available in grant funding from the EU budget and European financial and development finance institutions have up to €145 billion in planned investment volumes.

Further adding to its financial tool kit, the EU is exploring the possibility of establishing a European Export Credit Facility to complement the existing export credit arrangements at Member State level and increase the EU’s overall firepower in this area. The Facility would helpensure a greater level playing field for EU businesses in third country markets, where they increasingly have to compete with foreign competitors that receive large support from their governments, and thus facilitate their participation in infrastructure projects.

The EU will offer not only solid financial conditions for partners, bringing grants, favourable loans, and budgetary guarantees to de-risk investments and improve debt sustainability – but also promote the highest environmental, social and strategic management standards. The EU will provide technical assistance to partners to enhance their capacity to prepare credible projects ensuring value for money in infrastructure.

Global Gateway will invest in international stability and cooperation and demonstrate how democratic values offer certainty and fairness for investors, sustainability for partners and long-term benefits for people around the world.

This is Europe’s contribution to narrowing the global investment gap, that requires a concerted effort in line with the June 2021 commitment of the G7 Leaders to launch a values-driven, high-standard, and transparent infrastructure partnership to meet global infrastructure development needs.

The EU is committed to working with like-minded partners to promote sustainable connectivity investments. Global Gateway and the US initiative Build Back Better World will mutually reinforce each other. This commitment to working together was reaffirmed at COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, where the EU and the United States brought together like-minded partners to express their shared commitment to addressing climate crisis through infrastructure development that is clean, resilient and consistent with a net-zero future.

Global Gateway builds on the achievements of the 2018 EU-Asia Connectivity Strategy, the recently concluded Connectivity Partnerships with Japan and India, as well as the Economic and Investment Plans for the Western Balkans, the Eastern Partnership, and the Southern Neighbourhood. It is fully aligned with the UN’s 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.

Next steps

Global Gateway projects will be developed and delivered through Team Europe Initiatives. The EU institutions, Member States, and European financial institutions will work together with European businesses as well as governments, civil society and the private sector in partner countries.

Under the overall steer of the President of the Commission, the High Representative/Vice-President of the Commission, the Commissioners for International Partnerships and Neighbourhood and Enlargement will take forward the implementation of Global Gateway, and promote coordination among all actors.

Members of the College said

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, stated: “The Global Gateway Strategy is Europe’s offer to build partnerships of equals, which reflect Europe’s long-term commitment to the sustainable recovery in each of our partner countries. With the Global Gateway we want to create strong and sustainable links, not dependencies- between Europe and the world and build a new future for young people.”

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, added: “Global connectivity for the EU starts with its neighbourhood. The Economic and Investment Plans we have recently launched for the Western Balkans, the Eastern and Southern Neighbourhood are all built around connectivity. Connectivity with Europe, connectivity within these regions. Developed in close cooperation with our partners, these Plans will start to deliver the Global Gateway Strategy in our neighbouring regions still within the mandate of this Commission.”