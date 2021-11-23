You are here: Home / Business / Precision medicine needs financing to fight diseases like cancer – especially in poorer countries

Precision medicine needs financing to fight diseases like cancer – especially in poorer countries

November 23, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Hoyt Gong, Vagelos Program in Life Sciences & Management, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania & Elissa Prichep, Project Lead Precision Medicine, World Economic Forum

  • Global health financing for non-communicable diseases such as cancer is limited, despite the growing burden on poorer countries.
  • Precision medicine technologies can help treat these conditions, but it requires adequate financing.
  • Some innovative funding and partnership models have emerged to support precision-medicine programmes in poorer countries, but more are needed.

Traditional financing approaches have held back the task of manufacturing and distributing COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, a process which required advanced facilities and new distribution pathways. As the pace of medical breakthroughs accelerates, it will become ever more important to bridge this gap in global health financing. Only by doing so can we deliver optimal care across the world.

Modernizing and strengthening healthcare systems for a post-pandemic world will require investments across many areas: workforce, infrastructure, technology and strategic planning. Solutions in any particular area will need to respond to the circumstances on the ground, taking into account patient populations, economics and political realities. Many healthcare systems are under-resourced or making a transition from prioritizing basic primary care to treating non-communicable diseases such as cancer and rare diseases. They will need new financing models in order to incentivize the adoption of new precision medicine.

Stagnant global health funding for non-communicable disease

Many poorer countries lack funding for precision medicine technologies. What’s more, development assistance for health (DAH) groups and global innovative financing mechanisms have historically focused on infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDs, tuberculosis, and malaria. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancers and cardiovascular disease – areas in which precision medicine is currently most applicable – remain underfunded through traditional global health channels.

Development assistance by health focus area, 1990-2018
The share of finance allocated to conditions like cancer and cardiovascular disease has remained at <1-2% of the total since 1990 Image: The Lancet

Such financing flows reflect global health priorities – precision medicine approaches may lack attention because countries have other national health priorities. However, non-communicable diseases are an increasing problem for people in low- and middle-income countries, as recognized by the World Health Organisation. As this burden grows, we need to reassess the balance of health financing to support a greater mix of disease areas.

Innovative financing case studies

Despite these funding challenges, various applications of precision medicine in a global health context have emerged through unique funding methods and partnerships.

The Malaria Genomic Epidemiology Network (MalariaGEN) is a scientific consortium coordinated by the Wellcome Trust and further funded through the Grand Challenges in Global Health research initiative launched by the Gates Foundation. Its objective is to control malaria through more effective means developed through genomic research. MalariaGEN consists of 10 international projects studying how genetic variation in humans, Plasmodium parasites, and Anopheles mosquitoes affects the biology and epidemiology of malaria.

CMLPathtoCare, formerly known as the Glivec International Patient Assistance Program (GIPAP), first started in 2002. It is a patient access programme for oncology in low- and middle-income countries led by The Max Foundation. With funding and drug donation support from Novartis, the programme provides a targeted therapy, imatinib (Glivec), at no cost to eligible patients in low- and middle-income countries with chronic myelogenous leukemia or gastrointestinal stromal tumor.

Chile developed its Center for Excellence in Precision Medicine (CEPM), the first of its kind in Latin America. It is the result of a joint co-financing effort of $16.5 billion pesos (USD$21 million) between the Chilean Economic Development Agency and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. Based on the incidence of various diseases in the Chilean regions, CEPM has focused its initial efforts on non-small cell lung cancer next-generation sequencing. Its technology partner, Thermo Fisher, invested USD$3 million in the collaborative project.

Funding models

The appropriate funding sources and instruments will depend on country needs, the application for precision medicine and the project partners involved. There are various funding models available, which have their own merits. Our latest Financing and Implementing Innovation in Healthcare Systems report discusses these funding models in the lens of four key areas to consider: innovation governance; innovation financing; community and partnerships; and workforce and infrastructure.

The report discusses precision medicine financing based on different categories of health systems. “Exploring” health systems are early in their adoption of precision medicine approaches, potentially conducting some research studies or piloting programmes, but will generally not have precision medicine approaches accessible to members of the population. “Activating” health systems have some clinical use of precision medicine approaches with limited accessibility, while “implementing” systems have several precision medicine approaches accessible to a large number of people. Health and healthcare

How is the World Economic Forum bringing data-driven healthcare to life?

The application of “precision medicine” to save and improve lives relies on good-quality, easily-accessible data on everything from our DNA to lifestyle and environmental factors. The opposite to a one-size-fits-all healthcare system, it has vast, untapped potential to transform the treatment and prediction of rare diseases—and disease in general.

But there is no global governance framework for such data and no common data portal. This is a problem that contributes to the premature deaths of hundreds of millions of rare-disease patients worldwide.

The World Economic Forum’s Breaking Barriers to Health Data Governance initiative is focused on creating, testing and growing a framework to support effective and responsible access – across borders – to sensitive health data for the treatment and diagnosis of rare diseases.

The data will be shared via a “federated data system”: a decentralized approach that allows different institutions to access each other’s data without that data ever leaving the organization it originated from. This is done via an application programming interface and strikes a balance between simply pooling data (posing security concerns) and limiting access completely.

The project is a collaboration between entities in the UK (Genomics England), Australia (Australian Genomics Health Alliance), Canada (Genomics4RD), and the US (Intermountain Healthcare).

The focus of the report is on mechanisms that can be used today, case studies describing how different countries have implemented such precision medicine initiatives, and paths to innovation in healthcare. The goal is not to displace basic care, but to identify the best potential approaches to building precision medicine into budgeting and policy decisions. Continued investment can deliver the highest standards of health and healthcare to people around the globe.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Commission’s report shows that targeted investment and robust digital policies boost Member States’ performance

What makes America the world’s most competitive economy?

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my local area?

Volkswagen scandal update: “We want clarity fast, but it is equally important to have the complete picture”, Commission’s spokesperson underscores from Brussels

Manufacturing is finally entering a new era

Empathic AI could be the next stage in human evolution – if we get it right

EU/Africa, Caribbean and Pacific: towards which partnership?

New chapters in EU-China trade disputes

Fairer and clearer rules on social benefits for EU mobile workers agreed

EU cracks under the weight of its policy on the Ukraine-Russia nub

Is Europe misjudging its abilities to endure more austerity and unemployment?

Capital Markets Union: Commission reports on progress achieved ahead of European Council

Mergers: Commission prohibits Siemens’ proposed acquisition of Alstom

UN agency chief calls Ethiopia’s revised refugee law ‘one of most progressive’ in Africa

This tool shows you which cities will flood as ice sheets melt

Gender Disparity in Medicine

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €24.9 billion in pre-financing to Italy

Libya: UN mobilized to support thousands uprooted by Tripoli clashes, renews call for humanitarian truce

Coronavirus Global Response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge supports Venezuela

What the Corn Laws tell us about Brexit Britain

Business uncertainty rises as US grants only temporary exception to EU for steel and aluminium tariffs

Let us keep ‘their spirit of service alive’: Guterres leads tributes to UN workers who died in Ethiopia crash

Women ‘vital’ to peace efforts and ensuring long-lasting stability in Afghanistan

EU-UK future relations: crucial to ensure EU leverage and unity

Mental health during COVID-19 outbreak: who takes care of health professionals?

Why Europe is more competitive than the US

In New Zealand it takes less than a day to start a business

Shaping Europe’s digital future: op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Renewable energy is cheaper than previously thought, says a new report – and could be a gamechanger in the climate change battle

ECB’s Draghi favours a cheaper euro to serve all Eurozone countries

Global aid appeal targets more than 93 million most in need next year

Sustainable investment continues to gain momentum

The developing world must get ready to adapt its trade to climate change

The future of suicide and depression prevention

Coronavirus global response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge to Afghanistan and further support

It’s time to stop talking about ethics in AI and start doing it

Amid troop build-up in Rohingya’s home state, UN appeals to Myanmar for peaceful solution

Monday’s Daily Brief: biodiversity and forests, labour and road safety, women’s rights, and fallen UN staff remembered

Statement by President von der Leyen on CureVac

What is the evidence on wearing masks to stop COVID-19?

This is why attractive cities do better economically

We can feed the world in a sustainable way, but we need to act now

Joint Statement on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

Parliament wants to grant EU consumers a “right to repair”

A roadmap for repairing rural mobility in Japan – and beyond

New legislation on transparency and sustainability of the EU risk assessment model in the food chain

MEPs hail minimum global corporate tax rate deal as historic

Why the UK government must do more to boost green revolution

Parliament endorses landmark EU-Japan free trade agreement

Samoa measles outbreak claims 70 lives, majority are children under five

EU boosts humanitarian aid budget for 2021 as needs rise

This entrepreneur is helping farmers get food to consumers during lockdown

COVID-19 lockdown hits working mothers harder than fathers

More than one billion people do not have access to electricity. What will it take to get them connected?

Facebook: MEPs demand a full audit by EU bodies to assess data protection

What if Trump wins the November election and Renzi loses the December referendum?

UN agency plan tackles ‘hidden cost’ of gold, paves way for safer, mercury-free mining

Great Reset: Why LGBT+ inclusion is the secret to cities’ post-pandemic success

Some progress made towards security in Mali, but still a long way to go, Security Council hears

Rehn ready to sacrifice part of the real economy

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: