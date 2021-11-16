You are here: Home / European Union News / Future of Europe: Parliament delegation’s first discussion on Conference topics

Future of Europe: Parliament delegation's first discussion on Conference topics

On Wednesday, Parliament’s delegation, joined by idea givers from the European Youth Event, will discuss five topics from the European Citizens’ Panels.

The discussions will revolve around the topics covered by the first two of the four European Citizens’ Panels:

  • Panel 1
    • economy, social justice and jobs
    • digital transformation
    • culture, education, youth and sport
  • Panel 2
    • European democracy
    • values, rights, rule of law, security.

When: Wednesday 17 November 2021, 16:35 – 18:45

Where: SPAAK building, room 1A2 (meeting); SPINELLI building, room 1G3 (listening room). You can follow the meeting live on Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.

During the meeting, three representatives from the European Youth Event (EYE) will present proposals from the Youth Ideas report on these topics, while MEPs will also discuss the state of play of the Conference Plenary’s Working Groups on ‘European democracy’ and ‘Economy, social justice and jobs’.

Find out which MEPs are members of the Parliament’s delegation to the Conference, as well as all other information on MEPs’ work in the Conference, on the dedicated EP webpage.

Access for media – EU Digital COVID Certificate to enter Parliament

Accredited media representatives with an EU Digital COVID Certificate can enter Parliament and access the listening room, while a limited number of seats may also be available in the meeting room, subject to public health rules on room capacity.

People entering Parliament’s buildings have to present a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate, including journalists. The EU Digital COVID Certificate proves that a person is either fully vaccinated, has immunity after having recovered from COVID-19 or can show a recent negative PCR test result. Both digital and paper formats of the EU Digital COVID Certificate or of a recognised equivalent certificate will be accepted.

A proof of a negative result of a PCR test carried out within the last 48 hours in Belgium, Luxembourg or France will also be accepted. Please note that the existing precautionary measures, including the compulsory wearing of a medical face mask and temperature checks at entrances, remain in place. More information here.

