You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Beyond the walls: the intersectionality of care

Beyond the walls: the intersectionality of care

November 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Daltro Moreira Iori, a medical student with a scholarship from the University for All program of the Federal Government of Brazil, at the University Center of Maringá, Paraná, Brazil. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

According to the World Health Organization, the concept of health is complex and complete, formed by the state of physical, emotional and social well-being, and not just by the absence of disease, as biological disease is just a “subclass” of disease. Furthermore, health and disease are not opposite sides of the same coin, but states that intertwine and that part of the individual and their perspectives understand how each of them affects their state of well-being.

By understanding that the social determinants of health are social, economic, cultural, ethnic/racial, and behavioral factors and that these living and working conditions are directly and indirectly related to the health situation and risk factors for these populations, mainly the minorities and the marginalized, becomes able to understand the importance and influence of intersectionality in the care of the human being¹.

The various social determinants act on the individual based on how much that person has the power to change a situation. Individual factors are important to understand, within the same group, how decision-making influences their health-disease process. However, when buying different groups, in different places, such as the marginalized, black, peripheral and other social minorities, it is clear that their health is also determined by factors such as lack of equity, income distribution, access to services essences and that these intersect and form a broad and complex network that needs to be untied in order to generate comprehensive health care².

Social inequalities and health are increasingly internationalized, due to the conditions in which such groups are born, live, work, age, being more exposed to risk factors and predisposing factors for illness. When thinking about health “beyond the walls” of the health unit and looking at the patient in an integral way, it is clear that all existing differences should not be seen as unique and separate ways, but as an articulated way that influence social positions , in the experiences, in the understanding of the individual’s well-being and health² ³.

Thus, for health to be implemented in its broadest and most complete aspect, it is necessary that there is not only health within the walls of hospitals and offices, but a broad perspective that empowers patients through health education so that they understand the intersectionality and the influence that socio-environmental factors exert on health. In addition, the fight for health is also the fight for the reduction of social inequalities, for basic sanitation, for the gender and race disparity so that everyone can have access to physical, mental and social well-being.

REFERENCES

  1. Buss, PM, & Pellegrini Filho, A. (2007). Health and its social determinants. Physis: collective health journal, 17, 77-93.
  • Oliveira, ED, Couto, MT, Separavich, MAA, & Luiz, ODC (2020). Contribution of intersectionality to the understanding of health-disease-care of young men in contexts of urban poverty. Interface-Communication, Health, Education, 24.
  • Mello, L., & Gonçalves, E. (2010). Difference and intersectionality: notes for thinking about health practices. Cronos Magazine, 11(2).

About the author

Daltro Moreira Iori is a medical student with a scholarship from the University for All program of the Federal Government of Brazil, at the University Center of Maringá, Paraná, Brazil. He is a member of IFMSA Brazil Unicesumar, scientific director of the Academic League of Urgent Emergencies and Trauma of Maringá, member of the Academic League of Infectious Diseases of Maringá and of the Humanizart extension project. He is also a researcher for the Institutional Scientific Initiation Scholarship Program (PIBIC) in the area of ​​HIV / AIDS and sexual rights and diversity, as well as an enthusiast of public health and the entire intrinsic universe it carries.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

From battlefields to boardrooms: 3 steps to building high-morale teams

This air taxi uses 5G to ‘see’ around corners

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €231 million in pre-financing to Slovenia

Medical students: The need for emigration

Cybersecurity: MEPs strengthen EU-wide requirements against threats

Eurobarometer survey: Majority of EU citizens positive about international trade

How is the global economy fairing 11 years after the financial crisis?

Hundreds of wounded Gaza protesters risk limb amputation without immediate help, warns top UN official

EFSF/ESM boss tells half truths about Troika’s doings

Parental leave: why we can’t wait a century for equal rights for women

Civilians suffering due to sanctions must be spared ‘collective punishment’ urges UN rights expert

In Venezuela, Bachelet calls on Government to release prisoners, appeals for ‘bold steps towards compromise’

We can build a carbon-neutral world by 2050. Here’s how

Budget MEPs approve €104.2 m in EU aid to Greece, Spain, France and Portugal

Exchanges of medical students and the true understanding of global health issues

Is the European Banking Union an impossible task?

After Brexit and Grexit, Brussels to deal with Poloust

‘Power is not given, power is taken’, UN chief tells women activists, urging push-back against status quo

Conference on the Future of Europe: second Plenary session concludes

Improvements to pension systems have made them better placed to deliver pensions

International Day of the Midwife: 5 things you should know

rescEU assets mobilised to help Greece fight devastating forest fires

UN General Assembly: Here are the 5 big summits to watch for

Faith can overcome religious nationalism. Here’s how

UN agencies welcome green light for Rohingya projects in northern Myanmar; urge ‘more effective access’

How the Fourth Industrial Revolution can help us beat COVID-19

Amsterdam has a bubble barrier to catch canal plastic

‘Wind blowing in the direction of peace’ in Africa: UN Secretary-General

This is our chance to completely redefine the meaning of work

This is what has led to the George Floyd protests in the United States

‘Act now with ambition and urgency’ to tackle the world’s ‘grave climate emergency’, UN chief urges UAE meeting

EU budget deal struck with Parliament negotiators

Amid pandemic detours, mental health matters

Coldplay stop touring to save the world: is pop music going sustainable?

How data is driving sustainability in food retail

Why the call of Presidents Michel and Xi should help get EU-China relations back on track asap

European Youth Capital 2019 announced: Novi Sad, Serbia

WHO launches COVID-19 health alert service with Facebook and WhatsApp – Updates from Friday’s WHO briefing

This interactive map could help you discover a new species

How blended finance helped to keep energy supplies flowing during COVID-19

Berlin Calling: DCX Expo on track to grow, in association with The European Sting

How virtual tourism can rebuild travel for a post-pandemic world

Investing in education and skills can improve the health of both humans and planet. Here’s why

UK: Customs Union with EU or a longer delay of Brexit

Telemedicine: union when the rule is isolation

Poor public health funding: a colossal risk to health inequalities

UN chief welcomes G20 commitment to fight climate change

Voices of young climate action activists ‘give me hope’ says UN chief

Mental health and social isolation: how do have an active participation in self-care?

EU confronts environmental threats as global leaders attempt to revive the global sentiment at NYC climate week

4 radical shifts required to achieve universal health coverage worldwide

Data protection: MEPs urge the Commission to amend UK adequacy decisions

UN chief outlines solutions to defeat ‘four horsemen’ threatening our global future

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

A profitability roadmap for the fast-changing automotive sector

Monday’s Daily Brief: global homicide figures, neo-Nazi recruitment, Kashmir, and migrants’ plight in USA

EU launches WTO dispute against discriminatory procurement by Russian State-owned enterprises

German political spillovers: ECB’s Draghi resists first attacks by AfD

The Effects of COVID-19 on The Mental Health of Youth

Women and Medicine: A Late Story

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: