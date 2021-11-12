You are here: Home / European Union News / Transparency, EU values, and pluralism: new rules for European political parties

Transparency, EU values, and pluralism: new rules for European political parties

November 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs suggest improved donation monitoring, withholding funds when member parties do not comply with EU values, and reducing unnecessary administrative obstacles.

On Thursday Parliament proposed several ways to strengthen European democracy in a report assessing the existing rules on the statute and funding of European political parties and foundations. The report was adopted with 428 votes in favour, 092 against, and 49 abstentions.

Respect for European values

MEPs underline that funding for European political parties and foundations is conditional on respect for EU values. They welcome the reinforcement of monitoring provisions and the procedure for infringements, including sanctions and the recovery of funds. However, rules should be adapted to also ensure respect for EU values by the constituent parties of each European political party. To achieve this, MEPs say the Authority for European Political Parties and European Political Foundations needs to be strengthened.

Donation transparency

The Authority’s scrutiny should be stronger on reported aggregate donations over €3,000, and especially where sudden increases in the aggregate number of small donations is observed. Parliament reiterates the call to ban all donations from non-EU entities, and suggests that the Authority should publish donations made by the same donor to a European political party and its national member parties. MEPs also call for instruments to be set up by 2027 to ensure that donations exceeding the transparency limits are not made to different legal entities in an effort to circumvent the rules.

Developing a truly European public sphere

Parliament calls on the Commission to assess votes-based funding schemes, and proposes:

  • further harmonisation between European and national rules;
  • lifting the ban on financing referendum campaigns on issues related to the EU Treaties;
  • making it easier for existing transnational political parties to register as European political parties;
  • addressing the flawed design of the rules that limit individual membership of European parties; and
  • allowing members from non-EU European countries (including former EU members) to be affiliated to a party or foundation.

Quotes

Co-rapporteur Charles Goerens (Renew, LU) said: “Our report is a timely one, just as European citizens engage in the largest democratic reflection this continent has ever known, the Conference on the Future of Europe. It will be up to these European political parties, which our report seeks to strengthen, to make real the democratic aspirations that our citizens will express during the Conference.”

Co-rapporteur Rainer Wieland (EPP, DE) said: “I am pleased that we have succeeded in addressing the most important reforms. However, I am afraid we could not send a more ambitious signal to the Commission regarding the introduction of a vote-based funding scheme, which would be more democratic; it would turn the focus of the European political parties more towards turnout at European elections and avoid the ‘closed-shop agreements’ that take place after these elections.”

Next steps

Regulation 1141/2014 sets out an obligation for Parliament to assess it, and for the Commission to draft its own report thereafter, accompanied by a legislative proposal. The Commission is expected to do so on 23 November.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Thursday’s Daily Brief: ambulance attack in Libya, #GlobalGoals defenders, human rights in Cambodia, Swine Fever

How much time has the ‘European Union of last chance’ left?

Nicaragua must end ‘witch-hunt’ against dissenting voices – UN human rights experts

Quantum technologies can transform innovation and mitigate climate change – here’s how

Turkey: MEPs strongly condemn repression of opposition

Germany to re-invent its security position in Europe and a chaotic world

Here’s how to rebut the climate doom-mongers

How oysters are cleaning New York’s polluted harbor

Continue ‘their mission’ urges UN chief, as the victims of the Baghdad bombing are remembered, 15 years on

Ukraine: turning challenges into opportunities 

Parliament proposes policy toolbox to curb air pollution

EU budget agreement rejected by the European Parliament

President Juncker temporarily transfers portfolio responsibilities following departure of two Members of the European Commission

Health Illiteracy: The second COVID-19 pandemic?

Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

UN’s Bachelet rejects Sri Lankan official’s ‘spin’ on Human Rights Council encounter, urges reforms

Around 52 million in Near East, North Africa, suffering chronic undernourishment, new UN food agency report reveals

How public transportation provides key lifelines during COVID-19

Google succumbs unconditionally to EU’s “right to be forgotten” ruling

Why the ECB had to clarify it caters for the entire Eurozone not just Germany?

State of the Union: Commission sets out new ambitious mission to lead on supercomputing

Movius @ MWC14: Discussing novel Communications Applications over a “CAFÉ”

What does Tsipras have to offer to the rest of Europe? Is it worth an early advance of €10 billion? Berlin sturdily denies it

The Council unblocks all EU budgets

3 ways to ensure the internet’s future is creative, collaborative and fair

Why the call of Presidents Michel and Xi should help get EU-China relations back on track asap

Judges urge Security Council to serve interests of all UN Member States

Shenzhen just made all its buses electric, and taxis are next

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

Top cleantech R&D priorities to help tackle climate change

ECOFIN: Protecting bankers and tax-evaders

Drastic deterioration in security across Burkina Faso as 70,000 flee their homes in past two months, UN warns

Joint  EU-US Statement on  the Global Methane Pledge 

Banking Union: ECOFIN and Parliament ready to compromise

Progress toward sustainable development is seriously off-track

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

AI governance’s time has come. 6 ways to act now

The EU to bear the cost of eventual sanctions against Russia

European Union supports survivors of sexual violence in conflict

REACT-EU: EU support to mitigate immediate effects of the COVID-19 crisis

The Ecofin deceives the SMEs with the EIB €10bn capital increase

How storytelling can be a force for social change

Thinking like global citizens can usher in a fairer world. Here are 6 ways to start

‘Three-country crisis’ across central Sahel puts whole generation at risk, warns UN food agency

The Upcoming Whip Against HIV: SRHR

Material and human garbage

EU foreign investment screening mechanism becomes fully operational

UN aid teams scramble to reach ‘most remote places’ cut off by Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique

‘Intense zones of transmission’ in Central and South America; the ‘urgent challenge’ of antimicrobial resistance – WHO briefing

Personalized healthcare and better population health? Here’s how digital can help achieve that

Here are seven steps the insurance industry in the ASEAN region can take to navigate disruption

As G7 calls time on coal, have you checked your supply chain?

Long-term EU budget: The Union’s ambitions must be matched with sufficient reliable funding

Citizens’ engagement: Launch of new centre for designing policies with citizens, for citizens

It’s down to cities to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030

Berlin wants to break South’s politico-economic standing

Climate change: new rules agreed to determine which investments are green

EU decides “in absentia” of civil society

We won’t win the online security war without people power

Journey of my life

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: