You are here: Home / European Union News / Commissioner McGuinness announces proposed way forward for central clearing

Commissioner McGuinness announces proposed way forward for central clearing

November 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness announced the Commission’s proposed way forward for central clearing.

The Commission remains of the view that over-reliance on UK-based central counterparties (CCPs) for some clearing activities is a source of financial stability risk in the medium term and will pursue its work to develop the capacity of EU-based CCPs as a means to reduce such over-reliance. However, in order to address possible short-term financial stability risk, linked to an abrupt interruption in access to clearing services, the Commission will soon propose an extension of equivalence for UK-based CCPs.  

The Commissioner stated:

“Before Brexit, the City of London became the main financial hub for the trading and clearing of derivatives in the European Union. The departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union was a fragmenting event, with consequences in terms of financial stability. UK-based CCPs now operate outside of the Single Market and the EU’s regulatory framework and over-reliance on these CCPs implies financial stability risks, notably in the event of stress. Accordingly, the EU’s own clearing capacity must be expanded.

From the very start of Brexit discussions, central clearing was identified as an activity, where financial stability risk could be significant in the event of an abrupt disruption in the access of EU participants to UK-based CCPs. That is why, in September 2020, the Commission adopted a time-limited equivalence decision for UK-based CCPs until 30 June 2022 to avoid such a cliff-edge scenario.

In the meantime, the Commission established a Working Group (together with the European Central Bank, the European Supervisory Authorities and the European Systemic Risk Board) to explore the opportunities and challenges involved in transferring derivatives from the UK to the EU. The Commission learnt from this group that a combination of different measures – to improve the attractiveness of clearing, to encourage infrastructure development, and to reform supervisory arrangements – are needed to build a strong and attractive central clearing capacity in the EU in the years to come. The Commission also found that the timeframe of June 2022 was too short to achieve this.

That is why I will propose an extension of the equivalence decision for UK CCPs in early 2022.

But this extension of equivalence does not address our medium-term financial stability concerns. I also intend to come forward next year with measures to make EU-based CCPs more attractive to market participants, taking into account the results of the assessment currently being undertaken by ESMA on the systemic importance of UK-based CCPs. These measures should be built on two pillars:

Firstly, building domestic capacity. Measures to make the EU more attractive as a competitive and cost-efficient clearing hub, and so incentivise an expansion of central clearing activities in the EU, will be needed. In this context, we will explore ways to enhance liquidity in EU CCPs and to expand the range of clearing solutions on offer from EU infrastructures

Secondly, supervision. If the EU is to increase its capacity for central clearing, it is essential that the related risks should be appropriately managed. We must strengthen the EU’s supervisory framework for CCPs, including a stronger role for EU-level supervision.

This proposed way forward strikes a balance between safeguarding financial stability in the short term – which requires taking an equivalence decision to avoid a cliff-edge for EU market participants – and safeguarding financial stability in the medium term – which requires us to reduce this risky over-reliance on a third country.

The extension of equivalence should be long enough to allow us to revise the EU supervisory system for CCPs.” 

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU budget: Reinforcing Europe’s cultural and creative sectors

Coronavirus: Using European supercomputing, EU-funded research project announces promising results for potential treatment*

The United Nations, 75 years young: Engaging youth social entrepreneurs to accelerate the SDGs

Burundi election countdown amid ‘deteriorating’ human rights situation

Commission refers Denmark to the Court for failing to fulfil its obligations in relation to the name “Feta”

The first-ever climate telethon has raised $2.6 million for new forests

Parliament mobilised to channel EU funds to those affected by Coronavirus pandemic

From beer to blenders – 5 creative ways people are being persuaded to get their COVID-19 vaccination

Music is a vital urban resource. How do we plan for it?

In The Bahamas, Guterres sees impact of ‘Category Hell’ hurricane, ‘powered by climate change’

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

A new global platform to unleash entrepreneurs on the world’s toughest problems

European Parliament the most trusted EU institution

EU Council: Private web data to be protected by…abusers

Keep talking. Why every organization needs a chief negotiator

Companies ‘failing’ to address offline harm incited by online hate: UN expert

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to Insurance Ireland for restricting access to a data sharing platform

Team Europe: EU and Germany join forces with the Government of Bangladesh to safeguard the livelihoods of workers in export-oriented industries

$683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

Europe’s moment: Repair and prepare for the next generation

The EU sides with China against the US; but has Germany capitulated to America?

How studying genetics and lifestyle can shape a healthier MENA region

State aid: Commission approves €12.835 million Italian aid measure to compensate Alitalia for further damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €12.1 million in pre-financing to Luxembourg

CEOs as activists: should leaders speak up about social causes?

This is how drones and other ‘tradetech’ are transforming international trade

This is how we can empower 8 billion minds by 2030

Does upgrading our minds mean losing the spark of genius?

ECB asks for more subsidies to banks

Women’s leadership: has the gender gap completely broken?

What are plastics and why do they matter? An explainer

State aid: Commission approves €9 billion Italian “umbrella” scheme to support economy in coronavirus outbreak

Is friendly public transport the answer to the loneliness epidemic?

EU disburses €600 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic

St Patrick’s Day during a pandemic – how people celebrated this year

6 things to know about the General Assembly as UN heads into high level week

High-tech or ‘high-touch’: UK survey gives clues to the jobs of the future

Joint statement by EU and UK negotiators following the videoconference on 15 April 2020

Biblioburro: The amazing donkey libraries of Colombia

Four ways we can fix economics in 2019

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

Despite lagging in the Global Goals, Africa can meet the 2030 deadline: Rwandan President

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Coronavirus crisis: “Commission will use all the tools at its disposal to make sure the European economy weathers the storm”

Thinking like Leonardo da Vinci will help children tackle climate change

Fair Taxation: New EU-wide system to resolve tax disputes between Member States applies from today

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over INWIT by Telecom Italia and Vodafone, subject to conditions

Final preparations for DCX and IFRA Expo 2019, in association with The European Sting

How the power of youth can help fight air pollution across Africa

Easing US-China trade tensions could save millions of jobs: Asia-Pacific UN report

‘Provocative actions and inflammatory rhetoric’ destabilizing Middle East, warns top UN official

Millions more migrant workers, means countries lose ‘most productive part’ of workforce

We must learn and change after Haiti sexual abuse scandal -Oxfam chief

This start-up can turn dirty nappies into sustainable plastics

Bid to raise $5.5 billion for millions of Syrians and their host communities

European Youth calls on European Council for urgent action on “humanitarian crisis” and questions the EU/Turkey deal respect of human rights

Business models inspired by nature are the future

Bulgaria: MEPs call for EU values to be fully and unconditionally respected

COVID-19: EU institutions take action to procure life-saving medical equipment

Summertime Consultation: 84% want Europe to stop changing the clock

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: