Living in a pandemic: what are the effects of COVID-19 on the mental health of the youth

In December 2019, a new strain of virus (SARS-CoV2) from a large family of viruses called coronavirus took the world by surprise, with its adverse effects on almost all aspects of life. It causes the respiratory illness COVID-19 which is associated with physical symptoms like cough, diarrhea, shortness of breath etc. which are the main effects that seems to have the world’s attention. However, less attention has been paid to its psychological effects on people especially the youth.

In the Sub-Saharan Africa, the pandemic has led to the mental problems due to the disease experience, physical distancing from love ones, stigma and discrimination, job losses in many other settings hardest hit by the pandemic. Health workers, patients with Covid-19 and other illness are facing post-traumatic stress disorders(PTSD), anxiety, depression and insomnia. This is how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of the youth in Sub-Saharan Africa.

A recent poll conducted by the UNICEF shows that the pandemic crisis is having a significant impact on the mental health of young people in Latin America and Caribbean. The rapid assessment amplified the voices of 8,444 adolescents and young people between 13 and 29 in nine countries and territories in the region. The report gives account of the feelings faced in the first month of the response to the pandemic. Among the participants, 27% reported feeling anxiety and 15% depression in the last 7 days of September 2020. For 30% the main reason influencing their current emotions is the economic situations.

A cross sectional study also conducted two weeks after the occurrence of the pandemic in China. A total of 584 youths enrolled in the study, univariate analysis and univariate logistic regression were used to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on the youth’s mental health. The results cross sectional study suggests; 40.4% the sampled youth were found prone to psychological problems and 14.4% the sampled youth with post-traumatic stress disorders(PTSD) symptoms. The logistic regression revealed that the youth mental health was significantly related to being less educated (how the Covid-19 has affected their educational standards and academic calendar), some being enterprise employees (as to how the pandemic has kept them out of their work). The youth study group shows the tendency of having psychological problems.

Lastly a research study conducted by Cuiyan Wang his team to compare mental health status during the pandemic in general population with o seven middle income countries in Asia including China, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines Thailand and Vietnam indicated that Thailand has the highest score of depression, anxiety and stress with risk factors including people less than 30 years of age, high education background, single and separated status, discrimination by other countries and contact with people with COVID-19.

