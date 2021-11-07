You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Being young in the time of Coronavirus

Being young in the time of Coronavirus

November 7, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Thaïmye Joseph, a fifth-year medical student, conducting his studies at Faculté de Médecine et de Pharmacie(FMP/UEH) in Haiti. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc worldwide since its beginning: by the time I’m writing this paper, over 178 million cases has been diagnosed and the death toll is up to 3,5 million. At first, as all efforts and resources were focused on understanding the epidemiology, clinical features, transmission pattern and management of the outbreak, but its impact on mental health has been neglected. Nevertheless, as many studies and reports recently demonstrated it, this plight not only affected socioeconomic and cultural systems but also, had a substantial impact on mental health, particularly, on the psychological well-being of children, adolescents and young adults. This article will present briefly empirical evidence on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on adolescent and youth mental health in developed countries and in low-income countries such as Haiti.

Since the start of the pandemic many countries adopted Covid-19 restrictions which include social distancing, curfews, the closing of non-essential businesses and much more, as part of an effort to curb the chain of transmission. These measures severely hampered the emancipation of the youth (completing education, gaining work experience, social, emotional transitions). While confinement might not have affected some young people, the most vulnerable of them suffered from the disruption of daily routine the stress of uncertainty on the outcome of the pandemic, most disorders included stress, anxiety, depression and self-harm attempts in special-needs groups.

In some countries electricity and internet access are limited, thus the inability to benefit from online education and online interaction contributed to the feeling of loneliness which is a major risk factor of poor mental health. Social activities have been canceled leading to a social disruption; no more meeting with friends, when getting out for a fresh air, they must wear a mask in fear of catching the virus. The psychological and psychiatric effects mentioned here have been studied, in some countries sensitization campaigns has started and specialized structures created in order to face these arising problems.

While many countries are supporting their citizens with health safety resources and stimulus, some low-and-middle-income countries have to face up to two main challenges: vulnerable populations and limited resources to respond to the pandemic. These factors worsened the way, in those countries, mental health is taken in charge. Consequently, the fall out of quarantine on the mental health of the youth of these countries could be dreadful.

Although young people were not the most at risk of major health complications from Covid-19, they were still frightened for their lives and those of their kin in regard to the lack of respect and disbelief of some toward the measures adopted by the authorities. Above all, they find themselves alone in the face of their feelings, living day by day and hoping that the next will be better than the day before.

About the author

Thaïmye Joseph is a fifth-year medical student, conducting his studies at Faculté de Médecine et de Pharmacie(FMP/UEH) in Haiti. She’s a member of Association Haitienne des étudiants en médecine (AHEM) since 2018. She believes in raising awareness about some health issues in order to protect the public. Apart from that, she keeps herself engaged in reading new research, articles and participating in medical seminars. She is dedicated to connecting and collaborating with other organizations and improving the healthcare system as much as she can.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This is how travel hotspots are fighting back against overtourism

These are the 3 key skill sets workers will need to learn by 2030

Belgium: Youth Forum takes legal step to ban unpaid internships

Here’s what COVID-19 teaches us about ‘social learning’ and the environment

Online government services could change your life. But only if you have access to the internet

EU Commission announces Safe Harbour 2.0 and a wider Data protection reform

Why economic growth depends on closing the interview gap

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for developing countries?

Mobility package: Parliament adopts position on overhaul of road transport rules

After John Lewis: 21 civil rights leaders who are shaping America

Alarming number of Ebola deaths in DRC a ‘rallying cry’ to scale up treatment

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

This start-up made doing good a business priority – and flourished

10 things you – and your government – should know about competitiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

UN commission agrees roadmap on ensuring women’s social protection, mobility, safety, and access to economic opportunities

Coronavirus: Commission welcomes Parliament’s quick green light for proposed new resources to protect lives and livelihoods

Time to measure up: 5 ways the fashion industry can be made more sustainable

5 facts about global military spending

Why the Fourth Industrial Revolution could spell more jobs – not fewer

Building trust: Here’s what you need to know about The Davos Agenda 2021

These 5 start-ups are shaping the future of Africa’s cities

The EU launches € 1 billion plan on supercomputers and tries to catch-up with competitors

UN chief condemns student abductions in north-west Cameroon

Trump rejects Europe’s offer for zero car tariffs; he had personally tabled that idea in July

How private equity can fund the fight against climate change

EU Elections: new rules to prevent breaches of data used to influence elections

LED lights could stop turtles and birds from drowning in fishing nets

Gender equality: an issue much talked about but less acted upon

‘Dangerous nationalism’ seriously threatens efforts to tackle statelessness: UNHCR chief

New General Assembly President brings ‘valuable insights’ into key UN challenges

How industrial clusters can become net-zero carbon exemplars

Obesity rates soar due to dramatic global diet shift, says UN food agency

The von der Leyen Commission: for a Union that strives for more

How speaking ‘parentese’ to your child could make them a faster learner

Bridging the Gender Gap: Necessity and its Relevance in Today’s World

EU farm policy reform: Council must be more flexible – we cannot waste more time

Yemen: Recent uptick in fighting contradicts desire for peace

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

COVID-19 wave III and the lessons learned

This is how Copenhagen plans to go carbon-neutral by 2025

Parliament names radio studio after journalists murdered in December attack

Antitrust: Commission carries out unannounced inspections in the manufacturing and distribution of garments sector

The first-ever climate telethon has raised $2.6 million for new forests

Questions and Answers: Transparency and authorisation mechanism for exports of COVID-19 vaccines

3 things to know about the fight against Alzheimer’s

How giving hope can go viral: A lesson in systems change from RLabs

4 ways to build businesses that work for good, right now

COVID-19: lessons from Italy on public-private healthcare procurement

New Pact on Migration and Asylum: reporting on developments and stepping up fight against migrant exploitation

European Parliament issues wake-up call on road safety

Aung San Suu Kyi suspended from the Sakharov Prize Community

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

Croatian Presidency priorities discussed in the European Parliament

The world is failing miserably on access to education. Here’s how to change course

Pandemic and mental health: what to do in this context?

Italian electoral results to change Eurozone climate and weight on the Cyprus issue

Creative Europe: Over €2 billion to support the recovery, resilience and diversity of cultural and creative sectors

Mental Health Policy, a significant driver for growth

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: