You are here: Home / European Union News / South Sudan: EU provides €2 million in emergency humanitarian funding for victims of floods

South Sudan: EU provides €2 million in emergency humanitarian funding for victims of floods

November 3, 2021
(Credit: Unsplash)



The European Commission has allocated emergency humanitarian funding of €2 million for those affected by recent unprecedented floods in South Sudan. To date, an estimated 40 people have died and over 750,000 people are affected. Many people had to flee their homes due to the floods in 31 of the 78 counties of the country, including most famine- affected areas. Projections indicate that over a million people may be affected by those floods by the end of the year.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič,said: “Severe flooding in several areas of South Sudan has exacerbated an already fragile humanitarian situation. Prior to the flooding, around 70% of South Sudan’s population was already in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. Thousands of people live in famine-like conditions, and undernutrition is at critical levels. The emergency funding will be used to respond to the immediate needs of those affected. The floods in South Sudan are a timely reminder for urgent action on climate change, in view also of the COP26 conference: The effects of climate change are real, and they are here – and vulnerable populations suffer the repercussions.”

The emergency humanitarian funding will be channelled through the EU’s humanitarian partner, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and will be used to provide vulnerable populations with life-saving water and sanitation (WASH), shelter and other essential non-food items.

Background

On 21 October 2021, the UN called on the international community to urgently assist South Sudanese affected by floods, stating that more than 750,000 people have been affected by the worst floods to hit the country in decades. Heavy rains and flash floods have led to loss of life and the destruction of livestock, farmlands and homes, forcing flood-affected people to move to higher grounds. To date, not all affected have yet received some form of humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the flooding. Authorities in northern Unity State have warned about a looming environmental disaster in view of the oilfields that are under water.

