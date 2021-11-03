You are here: Home / European Union News / Launch by United States, the European Union, and Partners of the Global Methane Pledge to Keep 1.5C Within Reach

Launch by United States, the European Union, and Partners of the Global Methane Pledge to Keep 1.5C Within Reach

Over 100 countries representing 70% of the global economy have now joined the Pledge

Today, the United States, the European Union, and partners formally launched the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative to reduce global methane emissions to keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.  A total of over 100 countries representing 70% of the global economy and nearly half of anthropogenic methane emissions have now signed onto the pledge.  

The strong global support for the Pledge illustrates growing momentum to swiftly reduce methane emissions—widely regarded as the single most effective strategy to reduce global warming.  Countries joining the Global Methane Pledge commit to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030 and moving towards using best available inventory methodologies to quantify methane emissions, with a particular focus on high emission sources.  The countries who have joined the Pledge represent all regions of the world and include representatives from developed and developing nations.

The U.S. and EU are also proud to announce a significant expansion of financial and technical support to assist implementation of the Pledge. Global philanthropies have committed $328 million in funding to support scale up of these types of methane mitigation strategies worldwide. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, and the Green Climate Fund have committed to support the Pledge through both technical assistance and project finance.  The International Energy Agency will also serve as an implementation partner.

Delivering on the Global Methane Pledge would reduce warming by at least 0.2 degrees Celsius by 2050, providing a crucial foundation for global climate change mitigation efforts.  In addition, according to the Global Methane Assessment from the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), achieving the 2030 goal would prevent over 200,000 premature deaths, hundreds of thousands of asthma-related emergency room visits, and over 20 million tons of crop losses a year by 2030.

The supporters of the Global Methane Pledge include the U.S., the EU, and the following 103 countries:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Argentina
  4. Armenia
  5. Barbados
  6. Belgium
  7. Belize
  8. Benin
  9. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  10. Brazil
  11. Bulgaria
  12. Burkina Faso
  13. Canada
  14. Central African Republic
  15. Chile
  16. Colombia
  17. Republic of the Congo
  18. Cameroon
  19. Costa Rica
  20. Cote D’Ivoire
  21. Croatia
  22. Cyprus
  23. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  24. Denmark
  25. Djibouti
  26. Dominican Republic
  27. Ecuador
  28. El Salvador
  29. Estonia
  30. Ethiopia
  31. Federated States of Micronesia
  32. Fiji
  33. Finland
  34. France
  35. Gabon
  36. Gambia
  37. Georgia
  38. Germany
  39. Ghana
  40. Greece
  41. Grenada
  42. Guatemala
  43. Guyana
  44. Honduras
  45. Iceland
  46. Indonesia
  47. Iraq
  48. Ireland
  49. Israel
  50. Italy
  51. Jamaica
  52. Japan
  53. Jordan
  54. Korea
  55. Kyrgyzstan
  56. Kuwait
  57. Liberia
  58. Libya
  59. Luxembourg
  60. Malawi
  61. Mali
  62. Malta
  63. Marshall Islands
  64. Mexico
  65. Monaco
  66. Montenegro
  67. Morocco
  68. Nauru
  69. Netherlands
  70. Nepal
  71. New Zealand
  72. Nigeria
  73. North Macedonia
  74. Nuie
  75. Norway
  76. Pakistan
  77. Palau
  78. Panama
  79. Papua New Guinea
  80. Peru
  81. Philippines
  82. Portugal
  83. Rwanda
  84. Saudi Arabia
  85. Senegal
  86. Serbia
  87. Singapore
  88. Slovenia
  89. Spain
  90. Kitts & Nevis
  91. Suriname
  92. Sweden
  93. Switzerland
  94. Togo
  95. Tonga
  96. Tunisia
  97. Ukraine
  98. United Arab Emirates
  99. United Kingdom
  100. Uruguay
  101. Vanuatu
  102. Vietnam
  103. Zambia

