You are here: Home / European Union News / U.S. President Biden, European Commission President von der Leyen and UK Prime minister Johnson announce Commitment to addressing climate crisis through infrastructure development

U.S. President Biden, European Commission President von der Leyen and UK Prime minister Johnson announce Commitment to addressing climate crisis through infrastructure development

November 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Building on the June 2021 commitment of G7 Leaders to launch a values-driven, high-standard, and transparent infrastructure partnership to meet global infrastructure development needs, U.S. President Biden and European Commission President von der Leyen hosted a discussion on the margins of COP26 with UK Prime Minister Johnson, Barbadian Prime Minister Mottley, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, Colombian President Duque, Ecuadorian President Lasso, Democratic Republic of the Congo President Tshisekedi, Indian Prime Minister Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, and Nigerian President Buhari on how infrastructure initiatives must simultaneously advance prosperity and combat the climate crisis, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.  Global leaders discussed how the Build Back Better World, Global Gateway and Clean Green Initiatives will jumpstart investment, sharpen focus, and mobilize resources to meet critical infrastructure needs to support economic growth, while ensuring that this infrastructure is clean, resilient, and consistent with a net-zero future.  President Lasso, Prime Minister Modi, President Buhari, and President Duque shared their perspectives on the challenges their countries have previously faced with infrastructure development and principles they would like to see from future infrastructure initiatives.  UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney and World Bank Group President David Malpass spoke on the imperative of mobilizing investment  from the private sector, international financial institutions and multilateral development banks, including through country platforms, to achieve these goals. 

President Biden, President von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Johnson endorsed five key principles for infrastructure development:

  1. Infrastructure should be climate resilient and developed through a climate lens.

We commit to build resilient, low- and zero-carbon infrastructure systems that are aligned with the pathways towards net-zero emissions by 2050, which are needed to keep the goal of limiting global average temperature change to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. Further, we commit to viewing all projects carried out through infrastructure development partnerships through the lens of climate change.

  1. Strong and inclusive partnerships between host countries, developed country support, and the private sector are critical to developing sustainable infrastructure.

Infrastructure designed, financed, and constructed in partnership with those whom it benefits will last longer, be more inclusive, and generate greater and more sustainable development impacts. We will consult with stakeholders—including representatives of civil society, governments, NGOs, and the private sector to better understand their priorities and development needs.

  1. Infrastructure should be financed, constructed, developed, operated, and maintained in accordance with high standards.

We resolve to uphold high standards for infrastructure investments, promoting the implementation of the G20 Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investments asthe baseline. Environmental, Social and Governancestandards help safeguard against graft and other forms of corruption; mitigate against climate risks and risks of ecosystem degradation; promote skills transfer and preserve labor protections; avoid unsustainable costs for taxpayers; and, crucially, promote long-term economic and social benefits for partner countries.

  1. A new paradigm of climate finance—spanning both public and private sources—is required to mobilize the trillions needed to meet net-zero by 2050 and keep 1.5 degrees within reach.

The world must mobilize and align the trillions of dollars in capital over the next three decades to meet net-zero by 2050, the majority of which will be needed in developing and emerging economies. Mobilizing capital at this scale requires a collaborative effort from all of us, including governments, the private sector, and development finance institutions, as well as better mechanisms to match finance and technical assistance with country projects, including through country partnerships. 

  1. Climate-smart infrastructure development should play an important role in boosting economic recovery and sustainable job creation.

Infrastructure investment should also drive job creation and support inclusive economic recovery. We believe our collective efforts to combat the climate crisis can present the greatest economic opportunity of our time: the opportunity to build the industries of the future through equitable, inclusive, and sustainable economic development worldwide.

President Biden, European Commission President von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Johnson called on countries around the world to make similar commitments and take action to spur a global transformation towards reliable, climate-smart infrastructure. 

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

In 2019, ‘reasons for hope’ in a world still on ‘red alert’: UN chief Guterres

France is building a village for people with Alzheimer’s

Back to the office? Here’s how tech company Salesforce thinks that might look

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile has power to tame transaction fees – PayPal CEO

4 ways digitisation can unlock Africa’s recovery

Coronavirus: Commission approves new contract for a potential COVID-19 vaccine with Novavax

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

Having a baby during COVID-19 gave me new respect for the job ‘mom’

The rise of Generation Restoration and youth ecopreneurship

Paving road for Women Leaders in the Gender divided Landscape of Medicine

UN Human Rights Council stands firm on LGBTI violence, Syria detainees and Philippines ‘war on drugs’

Our current internet architecture was conceived for the 1980s. It’s time for an upgrade

The sun’s impact on Earth and weather celebrated, as planet marks World Meteorological Day

PM May fosters chauvinism, declares trade war on Europe

How to deliver 10 billion COVID-19 vaccines at warp speed

Mental Health Policy, a significant driver for growth

Why the future of carbon should be blue

On eve of Gaza border protest anniversary, UN’s top humanitarian official for Palestine calls for calm

State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Italian guarantee scheme to support trade credit insurance market in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

EU officially launches its first naval mission against migrant smugglers

These 5 industries can drive digital financial inclusion

EU Copyright Directive: Google News threatens to leave Europe while media startups increasingly worry

OECD sees rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty further weakening global growth

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

Here’s how businesses can make the circular economy a reality

‘Time is of the essence’ for refugees on Greek islands – UN agency

Betazone: The Beauty of Inclusion

MWC 2016 LIVE: Orange targets VoLTE and Voice over Wi-Fi; strikes Google partnership

If a virus could sing … Could this musical version of COVID-19 help us defeat the disease?

Corruption In The Balkans Is Impeding EU Membership

2 trillion drinks containers are made every year – so where do they go?

Climate change could be making forests shorter – this is how

‘We must fight terrorism together’ without sacrificing legal and human rights, declares UN chief

Why natural climate solutions are about much more than carbon

ECB’s billions fortify south Eurozone except Greece; everybody rushes to invest in euro area bonds zeroing their yields

Commission steps up action for high quality and inclusive primary and secondary education

Austerity lovers to put a break on Renzi’s growth vision for Europe? the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

MEPs demand Bulgaria’s and Romania’s swift accession to Schengen area

US and China in painstaking efforts to conclude trade talks

Young people are key to defusing unrest and restoring public trust

2020 EU Budget: Performance report highlights swift and global EU response to the coronavirus crisis while supporting key EU priorities

A day in the life of a refugee: We should be someone who helps

5 Ways Companies Can Progress More Women into Leadership Roles

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

High-technology manufacturing saves the EU industry

Hurdles of the COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

High internet taxes are restricting access and slowing economic growth

Nearly two-thirds of children lack access to welfare safety net, risking ‘vicious cycle of poverty’

World’s 1.8 billion youth must ‘have a say in the future of the planet’

4 ways to cyberproof your business during mergers & acquisitions

B-I-R-D: 4 digital technologies that can help supply chains take flight

A Sting Exclusive: Towards better business opportunities for the EU and its neighbours, Commissioner Hahn live from European Business Summit 2015

No more lead in PVC to protect public health, say MEPs

Bias in AI is a real problem. Here’s what we should do about it

This city in India swaps plastic for free meals

Markets can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy

Microplastics, microbeads and single-use plastics poisoning sea life and affecting humans, says UN Environment

Customs Union: New Action Plan to further support EU customs in their vital role of protecting EU revenues, prosperity and security

New systemic approach needed to tackle global challenges

How cocoa farming can help stop deforestation

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: