You are here: Home / European Union News / The EU Digital COVID Certificate: a global standard with more than 591 million certificates

The EU Digital COVID Certificate: a global standard with more than 591 million certificates

October 18, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission adopted a report on the EU Digital COVID Certificate  and its implementation across the EU. The report shows that the EU certificate has been a crucial element in Europe’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 591 million certificates generated. The certificate, which covers COVID-19 vaccination, test and recovery, facilitates safe travel for citizens, and it has also been key to support Europe’s hard-hit tourism industry. The EU Digital COVID Certificate is a success worldwide: it has set a global standard and is currently the only system already in operation at international level. 43 countries across four continents are plugged into the system, and more will follow over the coming weeks and months.

As said by President Ursula von der Leyen in her 2021 State of the Union Address, the EU Digital COVID Certificate shows that “When we act together, we are able to act fast.”

The success of the EU Digital COVID Certificate system in figures:

  • EU Member States have issued more than 591 million EU Digital COVID Certificates
  • 43 countries are already connected to the EU system: 27 EU Member States, 3 European Economic Area (EEA) countries, Switzerland, and 12 other countries and territories. In total, the Commission was approached by 60 third countries interested in joining the EU system. Beyond the ones already connected, technical discussions are ongoing with 28 of these countries.
  • The air transport sector greatly benefited from the EU Digital COVID Certificate, which became operational just in time for the summer peak travel period. The association of Airports Council International (ACI Europe) reported that in July 2021 a total passenger volumes more than doubled compared to July 2020. ACI Europe attributes this change to the rollout of the EU Digital COVID Certificate along with the easing of travel restrictions.
  • According to an EU Parliament’s Eurobarometer survey, about two thirds (65%) of respondents agreed that the EU Digital COVID Certificate is the safest means for free travel in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • 20 EU Member States also use the EU Digital COVID Certificate for domestic purposes, such as for the access to large events and restaurants, cinemas and museums, with an additional national legal basis.

Members of the College said:

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said: “The EU Digital COVID Certificate system has helped mitigate negative economic effects during the pandemic. It gave travellers the confidence to travel safely in the EU and boosted travel this summer. Europe has swiftly and successfully set an innovative, privacy-friendly global standard, in times of crisis, with many countries around the globe interested in joining the system.”

Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton added: “In record time, the European Union has set up a digital, secure and interoperable COVID certificate system. This has been a key driver for the recovery of the tourism ecosystem and its many small and family-owned businesses across Europe. Beyond that, the EU system is adopted by countries around the world, demonstrating how Europe can set global standards through decisive and coordinated action”,

Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides underlined: “The EU Digital COVID Certificate is a symbol of an open and safe Europe. The quick roll-out of the system, not just in the EU but internationally, is an example of the EU cooperating and delivering in extraordinary circumstances. It is a strong European tool that has allowed us to move towards the reopening of our economies and societies and the exercise of free movement in a safe and coordinated way.”

The Commission’s work on the EU Digital COVID Certificates was led by Commissioner Didier Reynders in close cooperation with Vice-Presidents Vera Jourová and Margaritis Schinas and Commissioners Thierry Breton, Stella Kyriakides, and Ylva Johansson*.

Next steps

The Commission will continue to monitor closely the validity of vaccination and recovery certificates as well as the use of antibody and rapid antigen tests for recovery certificates, and reconsider options once new scientific guidance is received.

Technical work to improve the functionalities of the EU Digital COVID Certificate system will continue within the framework of the eHealth Network. The Commission will:

  • Continue its efforts to connect additional countries to the EU system;
  • Work with Member States at technical level to implement the EU Digital COVID Certificate Regulation
  • Seek guidance from ECDC and European Medicines Agency (EMA) on relevant developments as regards the scientific evidence.

By 31 March 2022, the Commission will submit another report on the application of the Regulation. This report may be accompanied by a legislative proposal to extend the period of application of the Regulation, taking into account the evolution of the epidemiological situation. The Commission does not exclude that it will put forward such a proposal already at an earlier stage, in order to ensure that the necessary legislative procedure can be concluded sufficiently in time.

Background

On 14 June 2021, the European Parliament and the Council adopted Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Regulation requires the Commission to submit a report to the European Parliament and to the Council by 31 October 2021.

The Regulation sets out a common framework for the issuance, verification and acceptance of interoperable certificates for COVID-19 vaccination, test or recovery certificates to facilitate free movement of EU citizens and their family members during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is accompanied by Regulation (EU) 2021/954, which extends the EU Digital COVID Certificate framework to third-country nationals who are legally staying or residing in a Member State’s territory and who are entitled to travel to other Member States in accordance with EU law.

On 31 May, the Commission proposed an update to the Council Recommendation on the coordination of free movement restrictions in the EU, which were put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the epidemiological situation was improving and vaccination campaigns were speeding up all over the EU, the Commission proposed that Member States gradually ease travel measures, including most importantly for the holders of the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Council agreed to the updated Recommendations on 14 June.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Everybody against Japan over yen’s devaluation

Western Balkans: European Parliament takes stock of 2018 progress

These are the world’s best universities by subject

Vaccination campaigns are wars against fake news

Quantitative easing: how Mario can tackle low inflation in Eurozone

EU Youth Conference concludes in Luxembourg with concrete plans on how to create real youth participation

Time to act together: Von der Leyen at the European Parliament July plenary

Force used against protestors in Gaza ‘wholly disproportionate’ says UN human rights chief

Human rights are everyone’s business, amid relentless crises around world: UN’s Bachelet

Permafrost is thawing so fast it’s gouging holes in the Arctic

Understanding gender equality surrounding leadership positions in medicine

Banking on sustainability – what’s next?

The Great Reset after COVID-19 must put people first

‘Passport to dignity’ that schools represent may expire fast, without emergency funding warns UN Palestine refugee agency

The Brexit factor in the US-China trade war and other conflicts

Negotiated two-State solution still ‘the only option’ for Palestine: Guterres

CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more – Today’s COVID-19 updates and analysis

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Hope’ on the horizon as UN Peacekeepers push deep into Mali

Eurostat confirms a dangerously fast falling inflation in Eurozone

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement: protecting European interests, ensuring fair competition, and continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest

UN refugee agency presses States to aid 49 refugees stranded on Mediterranean

The 3 traps when it comes to blockchain and business – and how to avoid them

French elections: by the time the EU economy revives and the migration crisis is solved extremists could take over Europe

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

Where labour costs the most (and least) in the European Union

Germany caught with selfish double standards in euro area policy

Autonomous weapons that kill must be banned, insists UN chief

European Business Summit 15th year: Controversy and Constructive Ideas

8 steps towards a sustainable economic recovery

How the power of sport can bring us together and drive social justice

Georgia: EU report highlights the need for political compromise to continue the reform momentum

A pandemic of solidarity? This is how people are supporting one another as coronavirus spreads

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

New malaria vaccine trial in Malawi marks ‘an innovation milestone’, declares UN health agency

Minority governments ‘à la mode’ in Europe but can they last long?

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

The fat from your next takeaway meal could help clean up global shipping

‘Critical test’ for North Korea’s Government as civilian suffering remains rife, warns UN rights expert

July was the hottest month ever – what does that actually mean?

WHO launches COVID-19 health alert service with Facebook and WhatsApp – Updates from Friday’s WHO briefing

Trump in London poisons UK and Europe

This US city sends mental health workers instead of police to non-criminal emergency calls

5 ways to unlock a zero-carbon future for heavy industry

MEPs call on EU countries to end precarious employment practices

Why women have an essential role in biodiversity conservation

No hard drivers in sight to remodel the stagnating affairs of the EU

Why does death prefer to hold a scythe rather than my hand?

Homicide kills far more people than armed conflict, new UN study shows

Why cooperative and competitive federalism is the secret to India’s success

AI can be a game-changer for the world’s forests. Here’s how

Exchanges of medical students and the true understanding of global health issues

A strong European Union is a united European Union

Sydney is choking on record levels of smog – and the bushfire season is just getting started

Decisive international action needed to end Israeli occupation: UN rights expert

Combat against devastating effects of tobacco can only be won ‘if the UN stands united’ – UN health official

EU Solidarity in action: Commission proposes to mobilise almost €530 million to support emergency measures against the coronavirus pandemic

EU Copyright Directive: Google News threatens to leave Europe while media startups increasingly worry

How will the EU face the migration crisis when the Turkish threats come true?

Computer skills are crucial for children – in lockdown and in life

The Changing Scope of International Economic Relations – Chinese Leadership in the 21st Century

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: