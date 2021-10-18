You are here: Home / European Union News / EU-US Trade and Technology Council: Commission launches consultation platform for stakeholder’s involvement to shape transatlantic cooperation

EU-US Trade and Technology Council: Commission launches consultation platform for stakeholder’s involvement to shape transatlantic cooperation

October 18, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission launched an online consultation platform on the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC), allowing stakeholders to share their views and provide common proposals on the work ahead.

Following their first meeting in Pittsburgh last month, representatives of the European Union and the United States agreed on the importance of and commitment to consulting closely with diverse stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic on their coordinated approaches to key global technology, economic, and trade issues. It is in this context that the Commission has set up a one-stop-shop on its online “Futurium” platform, to collect input from all interested parties relating to the TTC.

Businesses, think tanks, labour, non-profit and environmental organisations, academics, and other parties that form the civil society at large are invited to contribute, as essential actors to successful EU-US cooperation. The platform is open to everyone after a simple registration. It allows interested parties to have their voice heard in the work of the ten specific TTC Working Groups. Via this website, they can not only feed in their views, but also receive important information and updates on the progress of the different working groups.

Executive Vice-President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager, said: “Robust and regular engagement with all interested parties on both sides of the Atlantic is an absolute must for the success of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council. Following a promising inaugural meeting in Pittsburgh, we are happy to open a structured channel for input, feedback and expertise. This new platform will ensure transparency and allow enhanced participation, helping shape our common approaches for a successful transatlantic cooperation in digital and tech.”

Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, said: “The EU – US Trade and Technology Council is a critical initiative to cement transatlantic leadership on these key topics. We want it to become a successful platform with a broad stakeholder’s involvement by listening to everyone who has a stake in these issues. This platform is only part of our outreach. In line with our transparency commitments on trade issues, we will also be taking stock on a horizontal basis with civil society through our regular Civil Society Dialogues.”

Background

The European Union and the United States launched the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) at their summit in Brussels on 15 June 2021. The TTC serves as a forum for the EU and the US to coordinate approaches to key global trade, economic and technology issues, and to deepen transatlantic trade and economic relations based on shared democratic values. The working groups include the following topics: Technology Standards; Climate and Clean Tech; Secure Supply Chains, Information and Communication Technology and Services (ICTS) Security and Competitiveness; Data Governance and Technology Platforms; Misuse of Technology; Threat to Security and Human Rights; Export Controls; Investment Screening; Promotion of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME); Access to and Use of Digital Tools; Global Trade Challenges.

On 29 September 2021, an inaugural meeting of the TTC took place in Pittsburgh, USA. It was co-chaired by Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Following the meeting, a joint statement was published, with a first set of concrete deliverables, i.e. declarations on investment screening, export controls, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and global trade challenges. The next meeting of the TTC is planned in 2022.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Everybody against Japan over yen’s devaluation

Western Balkans: European Parliament takes stock of 2018 progress

These are the world’s best universities by subject

Vaccination campaigns are wars against fake news

Quantitative easing: how Mario can tackle low inflation in Eurozone

EU Youth Conference concludes in Luxembourg with concrete plans on how to create real youth participation

Time to act together: Von der Leyen at the European Parliament July plenary

Force used against protestors in Gaza ‘wholly disproportionate’ says UN human rights chief

Human rights are everyone’s business, amid relentless crises around world: UN’s Bachelet

Permafrost is thawing so fast it’s gouging holes in the Arctic

Understanding gender equality surrounding leadership positions in medicine

Banking on sustainability – what’s next?

The Great Reset after COVID-19 must put people first

‘Passport to dignity’ that schools represent may expire fast, without emergency funding warns UN Palestine refugee agency

The Brexit factor in the US-China trade war and other conflicts

Negotiated two-State solution still ‘the only option’ for Palestine: Guterres

CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more – Today’s COVID-19 updates and analysis

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Hope’ on the horizon as UN Peacekeepers push deep into Mali

Eurostat confirms a dangerously fast falling inflation in Eurozone

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement: protecting European interests, ensuring fair competition, and continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest

UN refugee agency presses States to aid 49 refugees stranded on Mediterranean

The 3 traps when it comes to blockchain and business – and how to avoid them

French elections: by the time the EU economy revives and the migration crisis is solved extremists could take over Europe

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

Where labour costs the most (and least) in the European Union

Germany caught with selfish double standards in euro area policy

Autonomous weapons that kill must be banned, insists UN chief

European Business Summit 15th year: Controversy and Constructive Ideas

8 steps towards a sustainable economic recovery

How the power of sport can bring us together and drive social justice

Georgia: EU report highlights the need for political compromise to continue the reform momentum

A pandemic of solidarity? This is how people are supporting one another as coronavirus spreads

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

New malaria vaccine trial in Malawi marks ‘an innovation milestone’, declares UN health agency

Minority governments ‘à la mode’ in Europe but can they last long?

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

The fat from your next takeaway meal could help clean up global shipping

‘Critical test’ for North Korea’s Government as civilian suffering remains rife, warns UN rights expert

July was the hottest month ever – what does that actually mean?

WHO launches COVID-19 health alert service with Facebook and WhatsApp – Updates from Friday’s WHO briefing

Trump in London poisons UK and Europe

This US city sends mental health workers instead of police to non-criminal emergency calls

5 ways to unlock a zero-carbon future for heavy industry

MEPs call on EU countries to end precarious employment practices

Why women have an essential role in biodiversity conservation

No hard drivers in sight to remodel the stagnating affairs of the EU

Why does death prefer to hold a scythe rather than my hand?

Homicide kills far more people than armed conflict, new UN study shows

Why cooperative and competitive federalism is the secret to India’s success

AI can be a game-changer for the world’s forests. Here’s how

Exchanges of medical students and the true understanding of global health issues

A strong European Union is a united European Union

Sydney is choking on record levels of smog – and the bushfire season is just getting started

Decisive international action needed to end Israeli occupation: UN rights expert

Combat against devastating effects of tobacco can only be won ‘if the UN stands united’ – UN health official

EU Solidarity in action: Commission proposes to mobilise almost €530 million to support emergency measures against the coronavirus pandemic

EU Copyright Directive: Google News threatens to leave Europe while media startups increasingly worry

How will the EU face the migration crisis when the Turkish threats come true?

Computer skills are crucial for children – in lockdown and in life

The Changing Scope of International Economic Relations – Chinese Leadership in the 21st Century

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: