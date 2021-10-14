Sakharov Prize 2021: introducing the finalists

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Afghan women, Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and Bolivia’s former interim president Jeanine Áñez were shortlisted for the 2021 Sakharov Prize on Thursday.

Following a joint vote by Members on the Foreign Affairs and Development committees on Thursday 14 October, the finalists for the European Parliament’s 2021 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought are:



A group of Afghan women fighting for equality and human rights in their country;

Former interim president of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez;

Russian opposition politician and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny.



Read more about all the nominations here.



Next steps



The European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (President and political groups’ leaders) will select the final laureate on Wednesday 20 October. The prize itself will be awarded at a ceremony in the European Parliament’s hemicycle in Strasbourg on 15 December.



Background



The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. It was set up in 1988 to honour individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms. It is named in honour of Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov and the prize money is 50 000 euros.



Last year, Parliament awarded the prize to the democratic opposition of Belarus, represented by the Coordination Council, an initiative of brave women and political and civil society figures.