You are here: Home / European Union News / Mobile phone roaming: MEPs back extension of free roaming in the EU

Mobile phone roaming: MEPs back extension of free roaming in the EU

October 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament’s Industry Committee voted in favour of extending the “Roam like at Home” scheme for another ten years.

The updated legislation, a follow-up to the 2017 elimination of roaming fees, also makes adjustments aiming for better roaming services for travellers.

According to the text adopted by MEPs, consumers would continue to enjoy the ability to use their mobile phones when travelling abroad in the EU with no additional fees on top of what they already pay at home.

In addition, they would be entitled to the same quality and speed of mobile connection abroad as at home. Roaming providers would be obliged to offer roaming conditions equal to those offered domestically, if the same technologies and conditions are available on the network in the country people are visiting. MEPs want to prohibit commercial practices reducing the quality of services of regulated retail roaming services (e.g. by switching the connection from 4G to 3G).

Free access to emergency services

Access to emergency services would be provided to travellers without any additional charge – whether by call or SMS, including the transmission of caller location information. Operators would also have to provide information to roaming users about the European emergency number 112, MEPs agreed. MEPs also want people with disabilities to be able to access to emergency services without additional charges.

Ending surcharges for intra-EU calls

MEPs also propose ending surcharges for intra-EU calls (e.g. when calling from Belgium to Italy), which are currently capped at 19 cents per minute. Users would pay only the extra costs objectively justified by the provider.

Quote

Lead MEP Angelika Winzig (EPP, AT) said: “Roam-like-at-home is an unprecedented European success story. It shows how we all directly benefit from the EU single market. We want to cut costs further and improve the quality of service for all European citizens. This is an opportunity for us to add some notable improvements, which will benefit citizens and businesses without causing disruption for mobile network operators. With this regulation we take another important step towards a true European digital single market, for a successful, strong and effective European Union of the future”.

Next steps

The new rules will need to be agreed by Parliament and Council, before they can enter into force. The report was adopted with 67 votes to 0, with 7 abstentions. MEPs voted to open negotiations with Council with 67 votes to 0 and 7 abstentions. The mandate will be announced during the 18-21 October plenary session. Council agreed its negotiating mandate on 16 June 2021. The first trilogue would then take place on the 26th of October.

Background

The Roaming Regulation established the ‘Roam-Like-At-Home‘ (RLAH) rule that mandated the end of retail roaming charges as of 15 June 2017 in the EU. The regulation forms part of the EU digital single market achievements and is currently in force until 30 June 2022.

Five years after the adoption of the regulation in 2015, the Commission reviewed the scheme to assess its effects and the need for an extension. In its impact assessment, the Commission pointed out that market conditions do not yet appear to guarantee that free roaming can continue without regulatory intervention, and proposed to extend the rules beyond their current expiry date of 30 June 2022.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

Pandemic mental health: the urgency of self-care

JADE Testimonial #2: Jacques @ Process mapping

The Juncker Plan at work: bringing investment back on track in Europe

4 ways to keep the momentum rolling on mental health

These 2 teenagers have helped change the law on plastic pollution in Indonesia

COVID-19: MEPs free up over €3 billion to support EU healthcare sector

It’s a good time for a day dedicated to fostering tolerance and equality

EU job-search aid worth €2 million for 500 former shipbuilding workers in Spain

Human rights breaches in Bangladesh, Cuba and Vietnam

This fascinating map shows how food moves around the US

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

Kenya wants to run entirely on green energy by 2020

Key quotes from China’s Premier Li on COVID-19, the economy and US relations

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the proposal for a Public Sector Loan Facility of the Just Transition Mechanism

What are antibody tests and can they get the world back to work?

Zeid calls for ICC probe into Myanmar Rohingya crisis

We need to talk about big data and genomics. Here’s why – and how

Can we create an empathic alternative to the capitalist system?

Guterres underlines climate action urgency, as UN weather agency confirms record global warming

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

Postal workers in France are helping elderly people fight loneliness

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

The community and a decent working conditions for the young health workforce

Yemen conflict: ‘Fragile’ hopes rise, as violence decreases and life-saving humanitarian funding surges

The big five EU telecom operators in dire straights

Banks launch green charter to help shipping reduce its carbon footprint

Agriculture must rethink carbon to deliver natural climate solutions

Primary Healthcare vs Specialization Careers, how to promote PHC to the Young Health Workforce?

International community agrees on a road map for resolving the tax challenges arising from digitalisation of the economy

The implications of Brexit on European business, youth entrepreneurship and junior enterprises.

Climate action: 4 shifts the UN chief encourages Governments to make

OECD sees rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty further weakening global growth

Don’t believe the hype: offices are here to stay

The European Sting’s 2018 in most critical review

The future of science could be in your gut. Here’s why

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

3 ways to make technologies more inclusive for people with disabilities

Will Merkel ever steer the EU migration Titanic and restore her power in Germany?

Planetary health and environment for poor populations: how can health professionals help?

Polluted lungs: health in the center of environment discussion

Guinea-Bissau needs ‘genuinely free and fair elections’ to break cycle of instability

Vaccine equity will define how global economies recover from COVID-19

Simpler EU energy labels for lighting products applicable from 1 September

The US pipeline attack shows the energy sector must act now on cybersecurity. Here are 6 ways how

Cameron readies to support ‘yes’ for Britain in the EU

UN rights chief Bachelet appeals for dialogue in Sudan amid reports ‘70 killed’ in demonstrations

Turkey: MEPs strongly condemn repression of opposition

Commission initiates an investigation to decide whether to prolong the steel safeguard measure

Fairness in the food supply chain: Commission proposes to increase price transparency

Fears for food security and the future of farming families, as Fall Armyworm spreads to Asia

What Mary Poppins teaches us about behavioural economics

DR Congo: ‘New waves of violence’ likely, UN warns, unless State acts to prevent intercommunal reprisals

Rural Bangladesh has already embraced renewable energy. Here’s what the rest of the world can learn

How COVID-19 has affected international labour migration – and the path to enduring reintegration

How to change the world at Davos

Only a few months away from the single European patent space

Commission presents review of EU economic governance and launches debate on its future

Why do humanitarian crises disproportionately affect women?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: