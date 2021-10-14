You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Is it a cold or COVID-19? An expert explains

Is it a cold or COVID-19? An expert explains

October 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kate, Whiting Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • COVID-19 restrictions are being eased as the northern hemisphere enters winter cold and flu season, meaning more cases of the common cold.
  • But research in the UK shows COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to the common cold.
  • So, how can you tell the difference?
  • Here, genetic epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector explains the latest data and what you need to know.

In February this year, as the UK was still under tight COVID-19 restrictions, cases of seasonal flu dropped to zero.

Now the country, like much of the northern hemisphere, is entering the cold and flu season with few to no COVID-19 restrictions in place – and seasonal respiratory illnesses are making a comeback.

In the week to 3 October, calls to the UK’s National Health Service and GP consultations for upper and lower respiratory tract infections rose more than normal, a phenomenon that was also seen in Hong Kong in October last year, once schools and nurseries reopened. health and healthcare, COVID

How has the Forum navigated the global response to COVID-19?

One year on: we look back at how the Forum’s networks have navigated the global response to COVID-19.

Using a multistakeholder approach, the Forum and its partners through its COVID Action Platform have provided countless solutions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, protecting lives and livelihoods.How can we collaborate to stop the spread of COVID-19?

Throughout 2020, along with launching its COVID Action Platform, the Forum and its Partners launched more than 40 initiatives in response to the pandemic.

The work continues. As one example, the COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs is supporting 90,000 social entrepreneurs, with an impact on 1.4 billion people, working to serve the needs of excluded, marginalized and vulnerable groups in more than 190 countries.

Read more about the COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, our support of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemics Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI), and the COVAX initiative and innovative approaches to solve the pandemic, like our Common Trust Network – aiming to help roll out a “digital passport” in our Impact Story.

This could be because people are no longer required to wear masks and social distance, their immune systems are also not used to the viruses – and it could put additional strain on health systems, warn doctors.

Professor Peter Openshaw, at Imperial College London, told the Guardian: “[Common colds] are bouncing back and the respiratory tract has not had enough recent experience of respiratory infections to be able to mount that strong first line defence“.

However, COVID-19 cases are also rising in the UK – and as COVID-19 is more deadly than colds and flu, it’s important to get tested to make sure, says an expert.

Daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people.
COVID-19 cases are rising again in the UK. Image: Our World in Data

How to tell if it’s a cold or COVID-19

Professor Tim Spector is a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and leads the UK’s ZOE COVID Symptom Study, which has been running since March 2020 and has 4 million daily contributors.

He says the research shows there are no longer just three main symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, and loss or change of smell) – and there’s increasing crossover between cold and COVID symptoms, particularly among those who have been vaccinated.

“Nearly 50% of people currently having a positive PCR test do not have the classical symptoms whilst they’re infectious,” he says in a YouTube video update. “Every day they deliberate, more people are getting infected.”

Since March 2021, the ZOE study has reported 21 symptoms of COVID-19 to look out for, including sneezing, sore throat, hoarse voice and a runny nose, which are more traditionally associated with the common cold. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1440363959165480974&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F10%2Fis-it-a-cold-or-covid-19-experts-explain%2F&sessionId=e8eff245a2be1f3597e0d77940ef306077c69c09&theme=light&widgetsVersion=fcb1942%3A1632982954711&width=550px

ZOE says: “Our data shows that loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste is still one of the most important predictors of testing positive for COVID-19 rather than a regular cold, so it’s an important symptom to look out for, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not.”

Sniffing scented foods at home, or noticing whether familiar foods start to lose their flavour or taste strange, is a good way to check.

Symptoms different among vaccinated

There’s a gap appearing between symptoms of COVID-19 among people who have been vaccinated – and those who haven’t.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 among those who have been vaccinated are currently runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat and loss of smell. While for those who are unvaccinated, it’s headache, runny nose, sore throat, fever and persistent cough.

Professor Spector says: “There are thousands of cases every day that are actually COVID that people thought were just a cold and they’re spreading it to other people. And that’s one reason why we have such high rates compared to other countries, where there is public awareness of what’s going on.”

He encourages everyone with “cold or flu-like symptoms” to take a lateral flow test followed by a PCR test to confirm it’s not COVID-19.

“It’s a lot easier to work from home for a couple of days if you’re feeling under the weather, without spreading it around, and get yourself a test.

“We need to find the sweet spot between over-obsessing about the virus and too much complacency, which I think there is at the moment.

“If you do have a cold, think, ‘It could be COVID’, and keep your distance until you know whether it is or not.”

Watch Professor Spector explain how to tell if it’s a cold or COVID-19 here:

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Syria: Why did the US now take the Russian offer for a truce? What next?

OECD welcomes foreign bribery enforcement efforts and urges Colombia to mobilise key government and law enforcement agencies in the fight against foreign bribery

Meeting the crypto regulatory challenge

MEPs and EU ministers agree on closing information gaps to enhance security

UN committed ‘to support the Libyan people’ as Guterres departs ‘with deep concern and a heavy heart’

North Koreans trapped in ‘vicious cycle of deprivation, corruption, repression’ and endemic bribery: UN human rights office

Tips for investor engagement in emerging markets

UN boosts humanitarian appeal to help tackle Zimbabwe’s ‘worst-ever’ hunger crisis

People who speak more are more likely to be considered leaders

Colombia’s former president says COVID-19 shows the importance of listening to indigenous peoples on how we treat the planet

Fair completion rules and the law of gravity don’t apply to banks

UN political chief calls for dialogue to ease tensions in Venezuela; Security Council divided over path to end crisis

EU Parliament: It takes real banks to fight unemployment and recession

Service and Sacrifice: Guinean peacekeepers make their mark in Mali

Sovereign wealth funds could increase equality in a post-COVID world

Barcelona’s ‘superblocks’ could save lives and cut pollution, says report

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

A ‘system value’ approach can accelerate the energy transition. Here’s how

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

COVID-19: MEPs want safe vaccines, full transparency and liability for companies

4 tech innovations that support people with disabilities working from home

Business could learn plenty about cybersecurity from the secret state

If we want to solve climate change, water governance is our blueprint

Fashion has a huge waste problem. Here’s how it can change

EU Commission: Banking and energy conglomerates don’t threaten competition!

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

There is huge talent in the world’s refugee camps. We must realize this overlooked potential

Haiti stands ‘at the crossroads’ between peacekeeping, development – Bachelet urges strengthened ‘human rights protection’

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €24.9 billion in pre-financing to Italy

How to close the digital gap for the elderly

EU Budget 2019: focus on the young, on migration and innovation

How dearly will Germany pay for the Volkswagen emissions rigging scandal

UN study projects $32 billion loss for UK post no-deal Brexit

Parliament approves €104.2m in EU aid to Greece, Spain, France and Portugal

Record numbers of people in the UK have applied to study nursing

Explained, the economic ties between Europe and Asia

France is building a village for people with Alzheimer’s

Why lockdowns can halt the spread of COVID-19

UN chief sends condolences to families of Malawi flood victims

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, says Guterres, launching new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

5 ways to reduce risk while fuelling IT innovation and growth

Post-Brexit muddled times: the resignation of UK’s top ambassador and Theresa May’s vague plans

How global tourism can be more sustainable

Heart attacks and strokes are more common on high pollution days, data shows

Quashing myths on 2019-nCoV for better public management

COP25: Developing nation’s strike hard

What keeps me up at night? Two strategists reply

Central America: EU increases humanitarian support by €5 million and delivers additional in kind assistance to hurricane victims

Teachers launch a free ebook to help children cope with the pandemic

Second Facebook-Cambridge Analytica hearing: impact on privacy, voting and trust

This is where people work the longest – and shortest – hours

Coronavirus: rescEU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia

FROM THE FIELD: Sourcing clean water in Ghana

Here’s a simple and fair way to end corporate tax abuse

Why city residents should have a say in what their cities look like

How can batteries become more sustainable? This young scientist might have the answer

Millions denied citizenship due to ideas of national, ethnic or racial ‘purity’: UN rights expert

Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

Quicker freezing and confiscation of criminal assets in the EU

Berlin wants to break South’s politico-economic standing

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: