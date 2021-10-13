You are here: Home / European Union News / Essential infrastructure: new rules to boost co-operation and resilience

Essential infrastructure: new rules to boost co-operation and resilience

October 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Civil Liberties Committee MEPs endorse new rules to better protect essential services like energy, transport and drinking water.

With 57 votes in favour and 6 against (no abstentions), the Committee adopted its negotiation position on new rules on EU critical infrastructure entities. MEPs are aiming to better protect essential services (e.g. energy, transport, banking, drinking water and digital infrastructure) by improving member state resilience strategies and risk assessments.

Climate change is included as a potential source of disruption of essential infrastructure, and cyber-security is seen as an important aspect of resilience. As services are increasingly interdependent, the reformed directive requires local authorities to set up a single point of contact responsible for communicating with other jurisdictions. It also creates a new Critical Entities Resilience Group to facilitate communication between stakeholders, with Parliament participating as an observer.

MEPs push for broader scope, more transparency

MEPs want to see more transparency when disruptions happen, requiring critical entities to inform the general public about incidents or serious risks. They also want to make sure that member states can provide financial support to critical entities, where this is in the public interest, without prejudice to state aid rules.

The Civil Liberties Committee proposes to widen the definition of essential services, so that protecting the environment, public health and safety, and the rule of law are also mentioned.

To make cross-border co-operation frictionless, MEPs finally want service providers to be considered “of European significance” if they offer similar services in at least three member states.

Quote

After the vote, rapporteur Michal Šimečka (Renew, SK) said: “Critical entities provide essential services across the EU, while facing a growing number of both man-made and natural threats. Our ambition is to strengthen their ability to cope with risks to their operations while improving the functioning of the internal market in essential services. We are expected to deliver on a Europe that protects and that means also bolstering the collective resilience of the critical systems underpinning our way of life.”

Background

The European Critical Infrastructure (ECI) directive currently covers only two sectors (transport and energy), whereas the reformed directive would expand this to ten (energy, transport, banking, financial market infrastructures, health, drinking water, waste water, digital infrastructure, public administration and space). At the same time, the new directive introduces an all-hazard risk approach, where the ECI was largely focused on terrorism.

Next steps

Before negotiations with the Council can start, the draft negotiating position will need to be endorsed by the whole house in a future session.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Yellow vests, rising violence – what’s happening in France?

Combatting antisemitism requires ‘solidarity in the face of hatred’, says UN chief

Trump ostracized by his party and world elites but still remains in course; how can he do it?

Trump beats Clinton but Americans will learn the hard way that the US can’t change with an election

As Syria conflict enters ninth year, humanitarian crisis ‘far from over’, Security Council hears

Doctors vs. Industry 4.0: who will win?

Main results of EU Environment Council, 25/06/2018

EU car manufacturers worry about an FTA with Japan

Leading Palestinian legislator calls for ‘new international engagement’ in two-state solution

Violence on the rise in Darfur following Sudan military takeover, but UN-AU peacekeeping mission maintains ‘robust posture’

‘Continuing absence’ of political solution to Israel-Palestine conflict ‘undermines and compounds’ UN efforts to end wholesale crisis

This is where people live the longest in the EU

Advancing the EU social market economy: adequate minimum wages for workers across Member States

UN condemns attack that leaves one ‘blue helmet’ dead in Central African Republic

5 key concepts for blockchain newbies

Forced Vaccination in COVID-19 Pandemic: Ethically Justified Intervention or Draconian Measure?

Parlamentarians to “break up” with reality in the Google antitrust case

Promoting Equality for Women in the Healthcare Industry : A Physician’s Reflection on His Experiences as a Medical Student

India: step up reform efforts to increase quality jobs and incomes

European Youth calls on European Council for urgent action on “humanitarian crisis” and questions the EU/Turkey deal respect of human rights

Banking package: Parliament and Council reach an agreement

European Green Deal: Commission adopts strategic guidelines for sustainable and competitive EU aquaculture

Here’s how the EU is doing on gender equality

EP President praises Nobel Peace Prize award to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

EU is now giving Google new monopolies to the detriment of European citizens and Internet companies

International Literacy Day: What you need to know about youth literacy

The interface between palliative care and dementia

UN policewoman recognized for ‘speaking up and speaking out’ on behalf of the vulnerable

Why maps matter in our response to COVID-19

‘The best-selling brand today is fear’: UN chief highlights urgent need to address global ‘deficit of trust’

From the Field: Women push for peace

Climate changes and the imminent public health crises

‘We are nowhere closer’ to Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, than a year ago, Security Council hears

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

ILO: Progress on gender equality at work remains inadequate

Worldwide UN family celebrates enduring universal values of human rights

The EU pollution rights trading system frozen

How Pakistan is aiming for a green recovery from the pandemic

Women in medicine: the right to gender equality

Palliative care in Universal Health Coverage: an act of love and dignity

EU-US ties to break over Iran; Democrats’ electoral win may not change it

State aid: Commission approves €1.74 billion Danish scheme to support mink farmers and related businesses in context of coronavirus outbreak

Hundreds of thousands migrants ready to cross the Mediterranean. Only a local matter?

Ebola not an international ‘health emergency’ but risks spreading across DR Congo border, warns UN health agency

The pandemic has damaged youth employment: Here’s how we can help

Sakharov Prize 2021: Parliament to announce candidates

$1.4 billion needed this year to fund UN’s agency for Palestine refugees

The European Union continues to lead the global fight against climate change

What is integrated aquaculture and how can it help feed the world?

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

Antitrust: Commission provides guidance on allowing limited cooperation among businesses, especially for critical hospital medicines during the coronavirus outbreak

Who would pay and who is to gain from the EU-US free trade agreement

President von der Leyen joins the Global Citizen campaign to end COVID-19 and kick start a global recovery

EU Ambassadors in the EP: a multilateral approach to global challenges needed

Constitution of the 9th legislature of the European Parliament

This young activist explains how to change the world in 3 steps

The umpteenth Italian overturn takes Renzi and PD to unprecedented victory at EU elections

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

Africa’s inspiring innovators show what the future could hold

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: