You are here: Home / European Union News / Use of artificial intelligence by the police: MEPs oppose mass surveillance

Use of artificial intelligence by the police: MEPs oppose mass surveillance

October 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

To combat discrimination and ensure the right to privacy, MEPs demand strong safeguards when artificial intelligence tools are used in law enforcement.

In a resolution adopted by 377 in favour, 248 against and 62 abstentions, MEPs point to the risk of algorithmic bias in AI applications and emphasise that human supervision and strong legal powers are needed to prevent discrimination by AI, especially in a law enforcement or border-crossing context. Human operators must always make the final decisions and subjects monitored by AI-powered systems must have access to remedy, say MEPs.

Concerns about discrimination

According to the text, AI-based identification systems already misidentify minority ethnic groups, LGBTI people, seniors and women at higher rates, which is particularly concerning in the context of law enforcement and the judiciary. To ensure that fundamental rights are upheld when using these technologies, algorithms should be transparent, traceable and sufficiently documented, MEPs ask. Where possible, public authorities should use open-source software in order to be more transparent.

Controversial technologies

To respect privacy and human dignity, MEPs ask for a permanent ban on the automated recognition of individuals in public spaces, noting that citizens should only be monitored when suspected of a crime. Parliament calls for the use of private facial recognition databases (like the Clearview AI system, which is already in use) and predictive policing based on behavioural data to be forbidden.

MEPs also want to ban social scoring systems, which try to rate the trustworthiness of citizens based on their behaviour or personality.

Finally, Parliament is concerned by the use of biometric data to remotely identify people. For example, border control gates that use automated recognition and the iBorderCtrl project (a “smart lie-detection system” for traveller entry to the EU) should be discontinued, say MEPs, who urge the Commission to open infringement procedures against member states if necessary.

Quote


Rapporteur Petar Vitanov (S&D, BG) said: “Fundamental rights are unconditional. For the first time ever, we are calling for a moratorium on the deployment of facial recognition systems for law enforcement purposes, as the technology has proven to be ineffective and often leads to discriminatory results. We are clearly opposed to predictive policing based on the use of AI as well as any processing of biometric data that leads to mass surveillance. This is a huge win for all European citizens.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Outbreaks and pandemics periods can be stressful, but how can we turn it to a positive life-changing experience?

Africa’s Sahel must be a top priority for UN peacebuilding efforts, says commission

4 myths about corruption

Germany: A grand coalition may trouble employers and bankers

Is your business model fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Yemen blast kills 14 children, leaves others fighting for their lives in Sana’a

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

The Central Mediterranean migration route in times of COVID-19

Re-educating the angry brain amidst COVID-19

China-EU Trade and Economic Relations in Numbers

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “We need more Schengen but reinforce control!”, France’s Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron emphasises from Davos

It’s just electronic cigarette, don’t worry?

Vaccination: understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

Banking on sustainability – what’s next?

Why India is ready to become a supercomputer power

Somalis ‘will not be deterred’ by Friday’s terror attacks – UN chief

UN envoy ‘encouraged’ by latest talks on avoiding ‘worst-case scenario’ in Syria’s Idlib

10 of Albert Einstein’s best quotes

How to make trade single windows more efficient with blockchain

UN health emergency committee to re-convene on global threat posed by China coronavirus

A clean energy future with hydrogen could be closer than we think

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Why private investment in deforestation-free commodity production needs to be scaled up

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Which countries have the highest unemployment rates?

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

COVID-19 Wave III: Were the lessons learned from last year implemented?

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

The EU accuses Russia of bullying Ukraine to change sides

Boosting adult learning essential to help people adapt to future of work

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

UN condemns Syrian ‘war on children’ as up to 30 reportedly killed in clashes

Essential services on verge of shutdown in Gaza as emergency fuel set to run out

MWC 2016 LIVE: Under Armour learns from “robust community of data”

Cheese energy could power hundreds of UK homes

G20 to Germany: Abandon miser policies

The health of the human being in coexistence with a transformative biosphere

EU Banks still get subsidies from impoverished citizens

Happy workers are more productive, research shows

This AI technique could use a digital version of Earth to help fight climate change

Venezuelans brave torrential border river, face exploitation, abuse – UN urges greater protection

A new global platform to unleash entrepreneurs on the world’s toughest problems

International Women’s Day 2019: more equality, but change is too slow

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

At the edge of humanity: refugee healthcare in Greece and the EU

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada

5 droughts that changed human history

South Korea: A cherished partner for the EU

A Sting Exclusive: “On the road to Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement”, by Ambassador Katakami of the Japanese Mission to the European Union

Female African coders ‘on the front-line of the battle’ to change gender power relations: UN chief

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

UN chief condemns explosion at election rally in Zimbabwe that injured dozens, including senior politicians

Syria needs a greater financial and political response from the EU

The European Youth Forum needs better signal for its “call” for Quality Internships

Why the unconscious is the path of least resistance to eradicating bias in your workplace

UN ‘stands in solidarity’ with cyclone-hit India – Secretary-General Guterres

World’s most powerful tidal turbine pumps out greener electricity in Scotland

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s