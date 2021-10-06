You are here: Home / European Union News / European Parliament issues wake-up call on road safety

European Parliament issues wake-up call on road safety

October 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Robust road safety measures, such as a 30 km per hour speed limit and zero-tolerance for drink-driving, are the way to reach zero deaths on EU roads by 2050, say MEPs.

The resolution on EU road safety, adopted on Wednesday by 615 votes to 24 and 48 abstentions, notes that around 22 700 people die on EU roads every year, with around 120 000 seriously injured. Progress in reducing fatality rates has stagnated in recent years and the EU missed its self-imposed target to halve the number of road deaths between 2010 and 2020 (the number of road deaths dropped by 36%).

According to recent figures, the safest roads remain in Sweden (18 deaths per million inhabitants) while Romania (85/million) reported the highest death rate in 2020. The EU average was 42 deaths per million inhabitants.

Safe speed limit

Speeding is a key factor in around 30% of fatal road crashes, MEPs note. The Commission should recommend ways to apply safe speed limits, they urge, such as a maximum speed of 30km per hour in residential areas and areas where there are high numbers of cyclists and pedestrians. To further promote safe road use, they also insist on a zero-tolerance drink-driving limit, highlighting that alcohol is involved in around 25% of all road fatalities.

Safety incentives

MEPs ask the Commission to consider incorporating a “driving safe mode” in drivers’ mobile and electronic devices in order to limit distractions while driving. There should be tax incentives and attractive motor insurance schemes for purchasing and using vehicles with the highest safety standards, MEPs add.

Better infrastructure and more coordination

MEPs want more investments in infrastructure that would deliver on road safety, focusing on zones with the highest number of accidents. They call on member states to create National Road Safety Funds that would channel sums received from road traffic fines into road safety projects.

To properly implement the next steps in the EU road safety policy, MEPs call on the Commission to establish a European road transport agency to support sustainable, safe and smart road transport.

Quote

EP rapporteur Elena Kountoura (The Left, EL) said: “For far too long, Europeans have had to live with an unacceptable death toll on our roads. It is realistic to aim to halve road deaths by 2030, if the EU and member states commit to better road safety, coupled with strong political will and sufficient funding. We already know what kills on the road, therefore we are calling on the Commission and governments to apply specific life-saving measures to support these efforts, such as lower speed limits, especially creating a default limit of 30 km/h for cities, an accelerated modal shift to other forms of transport, and a new European Agency for Road Transport.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Outbreaks and pandemics periods can be stressful, but how can we turn it to a positive life-changing experience?

Africa’s Sahel must be a top priority for UN peacebuilding efforts, says commission

4 myths about corruption

Germany: A grand coalition may trouble employers and bankers

Is your business model fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Yemen blast kills 14 children, leaves others fighting for their lives in Sana’a

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

The Central Mediterranean migration route in times of COVID-19

Re-educating the angry brain amidst COVID-19

China-EU Trade and Economic Relations in Numbers

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “We need more Schengen but reinforce control!”, France’s Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron emphasises from Davos

It’s just electronic cigarette, don’t worry?

Vaccination: understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

Banking on sustainability – what’s next?

Why India is ready to become a supercomputer power

Somalis ‘will not be deterred’ by Friday’s terror attacks – UN chief

UN envoy ‘encouraged’ by latest talks on avoiding ‘worst-case scenario’ in Syria’s Idlib

10 of Albert Einstein’s best quotes

How to make trade single windows more efficient with blockchain

UN health emergency committee to re-convene on global threat posed by China coronavirus

A clean energy future with hydrogen could be closer than we think

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Why private investment in deforestation-free commodity production needs to be scaled up

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Which countries have the highest unemployment rates?

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

COVID-19 Wave III: Were the lessons learned from last year implemented?

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

The EU accuses Russia of bullying Ukraine to change sides

Boosting adult learning essential to help people adapt to future of work

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

UN condemns Syrian ‘war on children’ as up to 30 reportedly killed in clashes

Essential services on verge of shutdown in Gaza as emergency fuel set to run out

MWC 2016 LIVE: Under Armour learns from “robust community of data”

Cheese energy could power hundreds of UK homes

G20 to Germany: Abandon miser policies

The health of the human being in coexistence with a transformative biosphere

EU Banks still get subsidies from impoverished citizens

Happy workers are more productive, research shows

This AI technique could use a digital version of Earth to help fight climate change

Venezuelans brave torrential border river, face exploitation, abuse – UN urges greater protection

A new global platform to unleash entrepreneurs on the world’s toughest problems

International Women’s Day 2019: more equality, but change is too slow

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

At the edge of humanity: refugee healthcare in Greece and the EU

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada

5 droughts that changed human history

South Korea: A cherished partner for the EU

A Sting Exclusive: “On the road to Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement”, by Ambassador Katakami of the Japanese Mission to the European Union

Female African coders ‘on the front-line of the battle’ to change gender power relations: UN chief

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

UN chief condemns explosion at election rally in Zimbabwe that injured dozens, including senior politicians

Syria needs a greater financial and political response from the EU

The European Youth Forum needs better signal for its “call” for Quality Internships

Why the unconscious is the path of least resistance to eradicating bias in your workplace

UN ‘stands in solidarity’ with cyclone-hit India – Secretary-General Guterres

World’s most powerful tidal turbine pumps out greener electricity in Scotland

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s