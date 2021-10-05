You are here: Home / European Union News / World Teachers Day: Commission launches tool to support primary and secondary teachers in using digital technologies

World Teachers Day: Commission launches tool to support primary and secondary teachers in using digital technologies

October 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

To mark World Teachers Day, the Commission is launching a new online tool for teachers to reflect on how they use digital technologies in their teaching activities. Based on a series of questions, the tool, ‘SELFIEforTEACHERS‘ can help them assess their digital competences and identify where they need further training and support. Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, and Slovenian Minister of Education, Science and Sport, Simona Kustec officially launch the tool today in Ljubljana.

Commissioner Gabriel said: Teachers do an amazing job, and I want to thank them, on World Teachers Day. Digital technologies can bring about new methods for learning and teaching, and can even prove to be more inclusive and more fit to train ‘digital natives’. The tool we are launching today will allow European teachers to take a snapshot, a ‘selfie’, of where they stand with technology use and get advice on upskilling. It is important for the European Commission to accompany teachers in their lifelong learning development.”

The tool is today available in English, French, German and Slovenian. Versions in all official EU languages will follow in the coming weeks. 

How does the new tool work?

Any primary or secondary schoolteacher can sign-up to use the tool. Then, they react to a series of statements on their own use of technology, in six different areas:

  • Teaching and learning
  • Finding, using and creating digital resources
  • Personalising learning and engaging students with hands-on learning
  • Assessment and student feedback
  • Communication and collaboration with students, families and colleagues
  • Developing student digital skills

The teacher then receives an automated report with their results (from ‘beginner’ to ‘innovator’) with suggestions on how they could level up. Using the tool can be a good first step to identify strengths and to pinpoint areas for further professional development and support. All teachers completing their self-reflection can receive a certificate and digital badge.

Teachers can use the tool either individually or as part of a team, for example with a group of teachers within their school or with a team of subject teachers in their region or country. This can help planning within a school, network of schools, teacher education institution or local education authority.

All responses to SELFIEforTEACHERS are anonymous and no personal data is shared. The data is not designed to rank or assess teacher performance but to empower teachers to learn how they can use technology effectively in their work and how they can foster the digital skills of their students.

A pilot version of SELFIEforTEACHERS has been tested with more than 4,000 teachers in five countries (Estonia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania and Portugal) this spring. Feedback was positive and teachers found the tool to be of high value and relevance to them. The Commission is working on developing resources and support material for teachers, including sharing practices from teachers who have used the tool for their professional learning.

Background

Funded by the Erasmus+ programme, SELFIEforTEACHERS was developed by the Commission in cooperation with education ministries and experts from across Europe. SELFIEforTEACHERS is based on the European Framework for the Digital Competence of Educators, which defines the various digital skills that educators increasingly require. It sets out 22 competences in six areas with six proficiency levels from beginner to pioneer.

SELFIEforTEACHERS, is one of the 13 actions of the Digital Education Action Plan, which aims to support education systems in Europe in adapting to digital change. A key goal of the action plan is to support the effective use of technology for teaching and learning. Central to this is empowering educators to use technology in their practice.  

The new tool can be used in combination with the SELFIE tool for entire school digital planning. SELFIE, which has been used by more than 1.7 million users in over 13,000 schools in 82 countries since its launch three years ago, focuses on the school as a whole. The new SELFIEforTEACHERS tool allows for a deeper dive into staff digital skills. The results can be used to identify and prioritise where further training and support is needed. 

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU migration deal welcomed by UN agencies

Can ECB’s €60 billion a month save Eurozone?

COVID-19: A time screaming for positivity

EU crisis aggravates structural differences, threatens cohesion

This is the world’s greenest football club – and you’ve probably never even heard of it

Major UN aid operation for 650,000 gets underway across Syria-Jordan border

COVID-19 lets us see the world through a different lens

‘Do everything in your power to tackle climate change’ UN chief urges on Mother Earth Day

Vegetarianism is good for the economy too

3 reasons why embracing the circular economy can be powerful for middle income countries

Brexit update: can the UK General Election of 12 December 2019 lead to a Brexit extension to 2030?

Unlock the value proposition for Connected Insurance

How do we design an inclusive energy transition?

EU-US trade deal: Europe to Americanize its social model?

Gloomy new statistics signify no end to Eurozone’s economic misery

Poland: €676 million worth of EU investments in better rails and roads

LGBTQ+: The invisible poor on our healthcare

The EU threatens to impose extra import duties on Chinese products

A Sting Exclusive: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on South China Sea issue at the ASEAN Regional Forum

Could dehydrating meat and vegetables help solve the global food waste problem?

How can we prepare students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution? 5 lessons from innovative schools around the world

Banking on sunshine: world added far more solar than fossil fuel power generating capacity in 2017

UN chief outlines solutions to defeat ‘four horsemen’ threatening our global future

Europe might not avoid new partitioning on Ukrainian crisis

Eurobarometer Survey: Europeans consider climate change to be the most serious problem facing the world

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

Future healthcare professionals: a charge to keep we have

On eve of Gaza border protest anniversary, UN’s top humanitarian official for Palestine calls for calm

Brexit talks: Today the world to hear of a predictable failure

Unemployment and stagnation can tear Eurozone apart if austere policies persist

Asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, symptomatic: what is the difference?

G20 GDP growth nudges up to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2018

“For my children Italy will be an innovation lab and not a museum”; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Chart of the day: This is how many animals we eat each year

UN chief praises New Zealand premier’s ‘admirable’ response to Christchurch attacks

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

Permanent structured cooperation (PESCO) on the table of NATO Defense Ministers amid US concerns

3 charts that show how global carbon emissions hit a record high in 2018

5 urgent actions in the fightback against ransomware

Id ego x superego

A new leadership agenda for private equity

Why integrated planning is key to truly transformative electrification

EU-China: Commission and China hold first High-level Digital Dialogue

European elections: A chance to repel both nationalism and no-deal Brexit

Youth Entrepreneurship Issue of the month: JEN, organisers of JADE October Meeting, on why JEs should come together

Fear casts again a cold, ugly shadow over Europe; Turkey sides with Russia

ILO’s Bureau for Employers´Activities to publish new study on women in business and management

How can we make entrepreneurship serve the greater good?

UN Security Council urged to act against ‘worst-case scenario’ Syria’s war-battered Idlib

Respond to ‘legitimate grievances’ of Sudanese people, UN human rights experts urge, following protests

Wolfgang Schäuble: “Without European unification, there would be no German unity”

HPV vaccine: the silver bullet that saves women

Nearly two million Cameroonians face humanitarian emergency: UNICEF

IFMSA and IPSF on the Health of Migrants and Refugees

How do we make artificial intelligence more humane?

How cities, not states, can solve the world’s biggest problems

Water: how to stop undervaluing a precious resource and be ready for the future

Yemen consultations have started, insists top UN negotiator

New climate change report shows need for urgent action – here’s how leaders can act

European Business Summit 2014 Launch Event: “Energising Industrial Growth”

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s