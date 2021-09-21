You are here: Home / European Union News / Rule of law in Slovakia, Bulgaria: MEPs to meet with government, NGOs and media

Rule of law in Slovakia, Bulgaria: MEPs to meet with government, NGOs and media

September 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Civil Liberties Committee MEPs will travel to Slovakia and Bulgaria to assess respect for the rule of law there, as part of their ongoing monitoring of the situation across the EU

The delegation will include the following MEPs:

You may contact the Chair of the delegation Sophie IN ‘T VELD through her policy advisor Christian KROEKEL: christian.kroekel@europarl.europa.eu as well as the other members of the delegation directly (find their contact details clicking on their names).

Slovakia: protection of journalists and justice reform

In Bratislava, MEPs will meet with the families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, as well as with civil society representatives, including NGOs and journalists. They also plan to meet the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger and several ministers, the National Council Committee on Culture and Media, judges of the Supreme Court and high level law-enforcement officials. During their visit, MEPs are likely to discuss the ongoing judicial inquiry into the murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová, the reform of Slovakia’s justice system, the protection of journalists and whistleblowers, and media freedom.

A press conference will take place on Wednesday 22 September (+/- 16.30) at the European Parliament’s office in Bratislava.

Media enquiries in relation to the EP delegation to Slovakia should be directed to Parliament’s press officer in Bratislava Jan JAKUBOV : jan.jakubov@europarl.europa.eu

Bulgaria: media freedom and fight against corruption

In their first visit to Bulgaria, Civil Liberties Committee MEPs will meet with various civil society organisations, as well as top state and government officials, including the President, the Prime Minister (TBC) and several ministers (TBC), the Ombudsman and the Chief Public Prosecutor. MEPs are expected to raise with them issues related to the rule of law, including media freedom and the fight against corruption.

A press conference will take place on Friday 24 September (+/- 14.30) at the European Parliament’s office in Sofia.

Media enquiries in relation to the EP delegation to Bulgaria should be directed to the Parliament’s press officers in Sofia Biliana TZARNORETCHKA: biliana.tzarnoretchka@europarl.europa.eu and Kalina VARBANOVA kalina.varbanova@europarl.europa.eu

Background

The Civil Liberties Committee’s Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group builds on the work of a previous group, set up in June 2018 in the aftermath of the murders of the Maltese blogger and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and of Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová. With a mandate running to 31 December 2021, the Group focuses its work on threats to democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights, as well as the fight against corruption within the EU, across all Member States.

The European Parliament sent several delegations to Slovakia following the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová in 2018. A first delegation, organised jointly by the Civil Liberties and Budgetary Control committees, visited Slovakia in March 2018. A visit of the Civil Liberties Committee followed in September, as part of a delegation which also covered Malta, and in December 2018, MEPs from the Committee on Budgetary Control travelled to the country.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

vSudan: UN chief calls for ‘positive momentum’ as civilian rule talks stall between military and opposition

‘Everyone must be on board’ for peace in Central African Republic: UN’s Lacroix

How a ‘trash-to-treasure’ mentality can change plastic waste

Financial system risk is elevated and global standards are essential in managing cross-border infrastructure investment

Anxious gorillas, thirsty koalas and lame cows – how climate change is making animals miserable

From fire to fake snow – the global consequences of the climate crisis

Multiprofessional action against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics

The new assembly lines: Why AI needs low-skilled workers too

Why Should We Care Universal Health Coverage?

EU survey confirms citizens’ call for EU to have more powers to tackle pandemic

Overcoming COVID-19 will require tackling inequality

CDNIFY @ TheNextWeb 2014

Is it just visa-free travel that Erdogan demands from the EU to not break the migration deal?

AI technologies must prevent discrimination and protect diversity

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

EU migration crisis again accentuates lack of unity and solidarity among member states

How the Female Medical Students in Gen Z are Changing the Patriarchy

EU-Turkey leaders’ meeting, 9 March 2020

Why and how did ISIS and Muslim fundamentalism gain momentum this year?

EU Emissions Trading System does not hurt firms’ profitability

Mental health problems costing Europe heavily

EU and Georgia sign Financing Agreements for COVID-19 Recovery worth €129 million

EU-Republic of Korea trade grows twice as fast under trade agreement

US-China trade war at point of no return: Washington’s demands go beyond tariffs

Obese people more likely to smoke, says new gene research: WHO

In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

Technology is a means, not an end

11 lessons the history of business can teach us about its future

The rise of Generation Restoration and youth ecopreneurship

Is your smart home as safe as you think?

From raised fists at the 1968 Olympics to taking the knee: A history of racial justice protests in sport

UN chief ‘deeply alarmed’ over military offensive in south-west Syria

Ukraine: EU report notes continued implementation of the reform agenda though challenges remain

Appalling overall unemployment in Eurozone at 20.6%

80 adolescents a day will still die of AIDS by 2030, despite slowdown in epidemic

This tech start-up in India is teaching people to care for family members with COVID-19

Towards a tobacco free India

UN health agency welcomes Facebook pledge to stop vaccine misinformation from going viral

Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines

De-stigmatizing a mental illness: importance of individual and collective representativeness

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Concerned over Haiti’s political crisis, Guterres promises ‘continuous commitment’

Prosecution of Paraguay judges over peasant ‘massacre’ ruling could undermine rule of law: UN expert

Negotiated two-State solution still ‘the only option’ for Palestine: Guterres

Record-high number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan: UN Report

Consumers are getting more complex. Brands need to keep up to survive

EU Parliament: Follow the fraudulent money and confiscate it

EU Charter of Fundamental Rights marks its 10th anniversary

The EU stops being soft with 10 Downing Street about Brexit

To build a circular economy, we need to put recycling in the bin

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Chinese economy has great potential, resilience and ample space for policy adjustment”, China’s Vice President Li Yuanchao reassures from Davos

Finnish Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

World cannot be transformed without ‘ingenuity of the countries of the South’: UN Chief

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

DR Congo Ebola centre attacks could force retreat against the deadly disease, warns UN health chief

How to provide health education and thus create better health systems

‘Starvation’ now a reality for displaced Syrians stranded in camp near Jordanian border

We’ll succeed together

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s