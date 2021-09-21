Commission launches new Erasmus+ app with an integrated European Student Card

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission launched the new Erasmus+ application, marking a new milestone in the digitalisation of the Erasmus+ programme. The new application, available in all EU languages, will provide a digital European Student Card to each student, valid all across the European Union. The future is digital, and this renewed app will make sure students are going even more paperless.

Vice-President for Promoting European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas said: “I am glad that the interface of our flagship programme for young people, Erasmus+, is becoming more like them. More digital, more mobile, and more community-oriented. The new app and its embedded Student Card are emblematic of the European Education Area we stand for.”

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel said: “Paper officially belongs to the past. This new Erasmus+ app will be a one-stop shop for mobile Erasmus+ students. Having all the information at your fingertips means less stress, less time spent on administrative requirements, and more flexibility. The European Student Card, available through the app, is an important step towards a true European Education Area. One where each student feels included and can get access to the same services and same recognition of their educational background.”

Thanks to the new app, which works on Android and iOS systems, students will be able to:

Browse and select their destination among their university’s partners;

Sign their online learning agreement;

Discover events and useful tips about their destination, and get in touch with other students; and,

Obtain their European Student Card to get access to services, museums, cultural activities and special deals in their host university and country.

Over 4,000 universities are currently involved in the Erasmus Without Paper Network, which enables them to securely exchange data and more easily identify learning agreements. This digital cooperation allows the rollout and wide recognition of the European Student Card.

In line with the Digital Education Action Plan, the new Erasmus+ programme for the period 2021-2027 supports the development of digital skills and contributes to the digital transition of European education systems. With an increased budget of over €28 billion for the 7-year period, Erasmus+ will also support the resilience of education and training systems in the face of the pandemic.

Background

Since the beginning of the original Erasmus Programme in 1987, 10 million people have experienced an exchange abroad. The new Erasmus+ programme provides opportunities for study periods abroad, traineeships, apprenticeships, and staff exchanges in all fields of education, training, youth and sport, and at all ages.

The Erasmus+ Higher Education Impact Study, published in 2019, showed that the programme has positive effects on the professional, social, educational and personal development of the participants. Over 70% of the students have a better understanding of what they want to do in their future career when they come back from their mobility abroad, enabling them to re-orient their studies to match their career ambitions. More than 90% of Erasmus+ students also improve their ability to work and collaborate with people from different cultures and feel they have a European identity.

For the current academic year (2021-2022), 600,000 higher education students are expected to go abroad thanks to Erasmus+.

In her 2021 State of the Union’s address, President von der Leyen proposed to make 2022 the Year of the European Youth. Young people must be able to shape Europe’s future. Our Union needs a soul and a vision they can connect to.