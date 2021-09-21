You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission launches new Erasmus+ app with an integrated European Student Card

Commission launches new Erasmus+ app with an integrated European Student Card

September 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission launched the new Erasmus+ application, marking a new milestone in the digitalisation of the Erasmus+ programme. The new application, available in all EU languages, will provide a digital European Student Card to each student, valid all across the European Union. The future is digital, and this renewed app will make sure students are going even more paperless.

Vice-President for Promoting European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas said: “I am glad that the interface of our flagship programme for young people, Erasmus+, is becoming more like them. More digital, more mobile, and more community-oriented. The new app and its embedded Student Card are emblematic of the European Education Area we stand for.”

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel said: “Paper officially belongs to the past. This new Erasmus+ app will be a one-stop shop for mobile Erasmus+ students. Having all the information at your fingertips means less stress, less time spent on administrative requirements, and more flexibility. The European Student Card, available through the app, is an important step towards a true European Education Area. One where each student feels included and can get access to the same services and same recognition of their educational background.”

Thanks to the new app, which works on Android and iOS systems, students will be able to:

  • Browse and select their destination among their university’s partners;
  • Sign their online learning agreement;
  • Discover events and useful tips about their destination, and get in touch with other students; and,
  • Obtain their European Student Card to get access to services, museums, cultural activities and special deals in their host university and country.

Over 4,000 universities are currently involved in the Erasmus Without Paper Network, which enables them to securely exchange data and more easily identify learning agreements. This digital cooperation allows the rollout and wide recognition of the European Student Card.

In line with the Digital Education Action Plan, the new Erasmus+ programme for the period 2021-2027 supports the development of digital skills and contributes to the digital transition of European education systems. With an increased budget of over €28 billion for the 7-year period, Erasmus+ will also support the resilience of education and training systems in the face of the pandemic.

Background

Since the beginning of the original Erasmus Programme in 1987, 10 million people have experienced an exchange abroad. The new Erasmus+ programme provides opportunities for study periods abroad, traineeships, apprenticeships, and staff exchanges in all fields of education, training, youth and sport, and at all ages.

The Erasmus+ Higher Education Impact Study, published in 2019, showed that the programme has positive effects on the professional, social, educational and personal development of the participants. Over 70% of the students have a better understanding of what they want to do in their future career when they come back from their mobility abroad, enabling them to re-orient their studies to match their career ambitions. More than 90% of Erasmus+ students also improve their ability to work and collaborate with people from different cultures and feel they have a European identity.

For the current academic year (2021-2022), 600,000 higher education students are expected to go abroad thanks to Erasmus+.

In her 2021 State of the Union’s address, President von der Leyen proposed to make 2022 the Year of the European Youth.  Young people must be able to shape Europe’s future.  Our Union needs a soul and a vision they can connect to. 

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Colombia: ‘Terrible trend’ of rights defenders killed, harassed; UN calls for ‘significant effort’ to tackle impunity

A day in the life of a refugee: We should be someone who helps

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

The gender gap in medicine: why must it be closed?

New round of bargaining for the 2014 EU budget late in autumn

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

State aid: Commission approves market conform asset protection scheme for banks in Greece

Mental health: the challenge of society

What the Women’s World Cup can teach us about capitalism

The India–U.S. trade dispute and India’s evolving geopolitical role

UN launches plan to promote peace, inclusive growth in Africa’s Sahel

Early detection of chronic kidney disease can save lives and cut costs

Remembering slave trade offers chance to raise awareness, ‘oppose all forms of modern slavery’ – UNESCO

EU Parliament and Council: Close to agreement on the bank resolution mechanism

A voice from Syria: the positive prospect of clinical research despite the excruciating circumstances

How neuroethics can advance innovations for positive social impact

Manufacturers Get Smarter for Industry 4.0

Celebrate love, strengthen partnerships to end AIDS epidemic by 2030 says UN agency

Combating COVID-19 and Ensuring No One is Left Behind

COP24 addresses climate change displacement ahead of crunch migration meeting

State aid: Commission approves €520 million Italian scheme to compensate the trade fairs and congress sector for damages suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants first-ever market authorisation

Scotland wants to create an ethical stock exchange (Post Brexit)

Anti-vaccination movement affecting youth in Europe

How to make our cities greener, healthier, wilder and fairer

Negotiated two-State solution still ‘the only option’ for Palestine: Guterres

Getting vaccinated should just be considered a human right?

Sexual abuse of elderly likely to ‘grow dramatically’, UN expert says

UN, global health agencies sound alarm on drug-resistant infections; new recommendations to reduce ‘staggering number’ of future deaths

Why the financial scandals multiply?

Why the foundations of the modern world are costing the earth

How the Irish people were robbed by banks, the Commission and their own government

Ebola not an international ‘health emergency’ but risks spreading across DR Congo border, warns UN health agency

Thousands returning to Nigeria’s restive Borno state ‘at risk’; UN ‘gravely concerned’

2016 crisis update: the year of the Red Fire Monkey burns the world’s markets down

How COVID could democratise commutes

Christine Lagarde: the three priorities for the global economy

These countries are ranked highest – and lowest – for human development

How can entrepreneurship tackle the migration crisis in the EU?

THE COMMITTEES: ‘All roads lead to the Fifth’

Mozambique pledging conference hopes to soften devastating blow of back-to-back cyclones

Tsipras imposes more austerity on insolvent Greece; plans to win new early election soon

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus response: Team Europe support to Sudan through EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight

What do the Dutch court ruling on Shell and shareholder moves at Chevron and Exxon mean for oil giants in the era of climate action?

Pakistan: UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attacks

Spending another 3 billion euros on Turkey feels better than admitting EU’s failure

The world has made spectacular progress in every measure of well-being. So why does almost no one know about it?

This cheap, 700-year old solution could change billions of lives

Parliament ready to fight for a different EU budget

Why an evidence-driven approach is the best way for businesses to support workplace mental health

How many websites are there?

UN Envoy ‘confident’ deal can be reached to avert further violence around key Yemeni port city

Women in Leadership, a Cognitive and Psychological Approach

Banking on sustainability – what’s next?

Stop the waste: UN food agencies call for action to reduce global hunger

Conflict of interest and misuse of EU funds: The case of Czech PM Babiš

EU Justice Scoreboard 2018: justice systems’ key role in upholding the rule of law and EU values

These are the biggest hurdles on the path to clean energy

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s