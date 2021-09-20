You are here: Home / Business / How can we deliver a climate-focused trade agenda?

How can we deliver a climate-focused trade agenda?

September 20, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Jessica Gladstone, Partner, Clifford Chance, Janet Whittaker, Senior Counsel, Clifford Chance & Jeremy Stewart, Senior Associate, Clifford Chance

  • Stable, open trade brings growth, scale, innovation and technology diffusion, which can be leveraged to accelerate decarbonisation and facilitate adaptation to climate change.
  • Businesses are increasingly committed to urgently pursuing emissions reductions. Trade policy can and must do more to accelerate this shift.
  • In a new report, the World Economic Forum and Clifford Chance bring together industry perspectives about how trade policy and policymakers can support climate action.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Sixth Assessment report once again focused international attention on the acute urgency of climate action. Combatting climate change at the pace necessary to avert catastrophic impacts on the planet and societies requires significant shifts in both trade and production worldwide.

Trade policy is one way of sending signals to the interconnected supply chains that keep our economies humming. Trade policy can be instrumental in facilitating the shift to a sustainable economy and the transition to net zero. Active engagement among the policy, business, and academic and NGO communities will enable opportunities to be identified for trade policy to play its part in accelerating climate action.

In addition to broad stakeholder engagement, it is critical to develop an effective interdisciplinary approach to trade and climate policy. The two are inextricably linked across many aspects of the global economy – particularly finance, energy, transport, agriculture and infrastructure.

To kick-start this dialogue, Clifford Chance and the World Economic Forum interviewed over 30 businesses from different sectors and regions to ask how policymakers could best support their decarbonisation goals. All of the businesses interviewed either operated global or regional supply chains or relied on cross-border trade for elements of their business.

The overwhelming majority of businesses we spoke to had developed sophisticated emissions reductions strategies across their supply chains and signalled that they were ready and willing to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts if supported by the right regulatory environment.

Insights from the business community about green trade policy

Across the board, our interviews identified that businesses want to ensure that governments’ trade-related climate responses are based on transparent, open and non-discriminatory approaches, with the flexibility to respond to changed circumstances and leave open pathways for consensus. They agreed the optimum approach is to achieve global solutions; however, it is clear that unilateral and plurilateral mechanisms will also play a key role in spurring action, driving ambition and developing innovative approaches to trade-related climate challenges.

Building on these principles, a number of common themes emerged, including:

  • Addressing traditional trade barriers (such as tariffs, non-tariff barriers and product standards) is important to cut costs and red tape around decarbonisation.
  • Reducing market distortions that incentivise emission-intensive activities (such as fossil fuel subsidies) can spur investment in climate-friendly alternatives. It is also important to ensure businesses are not disadvantaged when taking a leadership role in tackling emissions.
  • Harmonising standards for measuring embedded carbon in traded goods must be a key emerging priority for trade policy. This issue is brought into sharp focus by the EU’s proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), as well as the development of standards and taxonomies for enabling green finance.
  • Facilitating the efficient diffusion of new and emerging technologies across markets will be critical.
  • Trade agreements should be harnessed to advance climate action. The scope of issues covered by trade agreements has expanded over time to account for a wide range of emerging issues. The critical importance of climate change for all stakeholders means trade agreements should include ambitious, binding and enforceable commitments on climate change.

Many of these priorities – such as cutting tariffs on climate-friendly goods, reducing non-tariff distortions and phasing out fossil fuel subsidies – build on existing initiatives and could, in theory, be pursued quickly on a unilateral and plurilateral basis, with the potential to scale up participation in the longer term. Other priorities – such as harmonising standards for measuring embedded carbon and aligning on carbon-based trade policies like CBAM – are more complex and require dialogue to develop the foundation for a mutually supportive international system of trade and climate policy.

Opportunities to mobilise trade policy to advance climate action
How to mobilise trade policy to advance climate action Image: World Economic Forum, Clifford Chance, Delivering a Climate Trade Agenda: Industry Insights, 2021

How the business community can support delivery of a climate-focused trade agenda

While some “quick wins” may emerge, many elements of an effective climate-focused trade agenda require ongoing collaboration between policymakers and the business community. Technologies for decarbonisation are evolving rapidly. It is essential to ensure that international and domestic trade, as well as the regulatory environment, facilitate the rapid rollout of these technologies – including throughout the developing world. This requires exchange between trade and climate policy-makers, and the global business community. Organisations such as the World Economic Forum provide an ideal platform for facilitating this work.

Opportunities for business to prepare for, and support, climate-trade initiatives
How business can prepare for and support climate-trade initiatives Image: World Economic Forum, Clifford Chance, Delivering a Climate Trade Agenda: Industry Insights, 2021

While government action on trade and climate change is crucial for change at the macro level, there is a range of actions individual businesses can undertake to support climate focused trade.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.Global warming can be beaten thanks to this simple plan

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Contact us to get involved.Mission Possible Platform: Delivering industry pathways t…

There are many opportunities available for trade policy to support climate action, but time is quickly running out. Rapid solutions should be implemented where they exist, and efforts to resolve the most complex trade and climate policy challenges must be accelerated.

In each case, the perfect must not become the enemy of the good. Now is the time for action.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Crimes against humanity,’ ‘war crimes’ and risk of new ethnic violence in DR Congo, warn UN experts

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

Is there a way out of the next financial crisis? Can more printed money or austerity save us all?

Coronavirus: Commission concludes exploratory talks with Valneva to secure a new potential vaccine

Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €127 million to boost EU’s largest ever humanitarian programme

This fascinating map shows how food moves around the US

Scientists are using machine learning to unlock the mysteries of long-dead languages

Mind the (gender) gap: why we should stand together on inclusion

Zeid calls for ICC probe into Myanmar Rohingya crisis

4 simple ways to make your holiday season more sustainable

How Gen Z and Millennials can learn to love manufacturing jobs for real

Commission welcomes provisional agreement on the European Climate Law

Human rights chief calls for international probe on Venezuela, following ‘shocking accounts of extrajudicial killings’

Drug laws must be amended to ‘combat racial discrimination’, UN experts say

As rural communities age, their public transport is shrinking. It’s time to fix this

Humanitarian Aid: EU allocates €55 million in Sudan

Do you dare to go to China?

EU budget: the Common Agricultural Policy beyond 2020

Coronavirus: Commission adopts new exceptional support measures for the wine sector

A staggering one-in-three women, experience physical, sexual abuse

Can Europe and the US reverse their nationalist and xenophobic drift? Is the West becoming belligerent?

State aid: Commission approves French support measures for fisheries sector in the context of Brexit

Globalization is changing. Here’s how your business can adapt

Draghi’s ‘quasi’ announcement of a new era of more and cheaper money

Why collaboration will be key to creating the workforce of the future

This is the hidden connection between smuggling and climate change

Merkel: Nationalism and egoism must never have a chance again in Europe

Women in Iceland have walked out of work to dispute the gender pay gap

China has made a shocking food production discovery – electro culture

Sustainable finance: Commission publishes guidelines to improve how firms report climate-related information and welcomes three new important reports on climate finance by leading experts

Time to make a fundamental choice about the future of healthcare

Beware the fragility of the global economy

Turning challenge into opportunity on the course to becoming the first climate-neutral continent

Migrants, asylum seekers detained in Hungary ‘deliberately deprived of food’: UN human rights office

Better ID card security to curb document fraud

Beyond 2020: How the world might recover and rebuild, according to experts

Vaccination Campaigns and Fake News: a historic challenge

Google case: A turning point in competition rules enforcement

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

Auditors say EU spending delivers limited value for money but the timing of their report poses questions

World’s most powerful tidal turbine pumps out greener electricity in Scotland

COP25: ‘Signals of hope’ multiplying in face of global climate crisis, insists UN chief Guterres

2,300 migrant children in Central American ‘caravan’ need protection, UNICEF says

Pesticides: MEPs propose blueprint to improve EU approval procedure

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

LGBTQ+: The social evolution of a minority

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €12.1 million in pre-financing to Luxembourg

A robust cybersecurity culture is critical to the energy industry’s resilience. Here’s why

Wednesday’s Daily brief: Day 3 of anti-hatred summit, UNFPA turns 50, Ben Stiller #WithRefugees, updates on Abyei

This start-up can turn dirty nappies into sustainable plastics

Coronavirus: Commission presents practical guidance on implementing the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU

Antibiotic resistance: challenges and solutions

Statement by the European Parliament ahead of the 10 April Brexit Summit

Stop wars disguised as peace missions

‘Two pack’ austerity package in force but with less vigor

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

After the George Floyd protests, what next for racial justice in the US?

Parliament endorses landmark EU-Japan free trade agreement

The China-US trade deal will be signed on time; the path is set

Idlib deal could save three million ‘from catastrophe’ says UN chief, as militants are urged to lay down arms

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s