Contribution of Health-care workers to achieve Agenda 2030

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Asad Ali, a student of 3rd year MBBS in Sheikh Zayed medical college Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Many countries and organizations across the globe are aiming to make the world a better place for everyone. The United Nations (UN) is one of these organizations. The United Nations (UN) created a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030, in the name of “Sustainable Development Goals” or “Agenda 2030”. Improvement of Health and Well-Being is one of the key points of this Agenda. The question is, how will future health care professionals achieve this goal?

Health care professionals are working hard to improve the Physical health of the people. New medications, vaccines and treatment methods for the incurable diseases like cancer and Diabetes Mellitus are being developed. Besides development, the accessibility of basic medications to the people around the globe is equally important. There are some developing countries across the globe where diseases like Polio and Hepatitis are still present, which were eradicated a long time ago from the developed countries. World Health Organization (WHO) Agenda 2030 is to work on the Immunization program in these developing countries and to save millions of lives.

Sexual and reproductive health is crucial. Healthcare workers and NGOs are performing workshops and educating the people in developing countries. Safe delivery techniques of the babies are being taught to reduce maternal mortality and new-born deaths. They help their patients with birth control and family planning to control overpopulation. They enlighten them about sexual transmitted diseases (STDs) like HIV and how their spread can be stopped.

In developed countries, cardiovascular accidents (CVA), hypertension and diabetes mellitus are the leading health problems. Unhealthy eating habits and obesity are considered to be their reasons. Nutritionists are working to create healthy eating plans for patients to reduce these problems.

Substance abuse or the illegal use of drugs among the people of different ages is increasing exponentially. Drug addicts commit serious crimes. These people need special care and attention. So, Rehabilitation centres are being developed for their help and support.

Mental health is one of the major concerns of the modern age. In the United States, the National Alliance on Mental health problems estimated that almost 1 in 5 adults experience mental health problems every year. Teenagers, adults and old people, all are suffering from depression and anxiety disorders due to continuous social and economic pressure. Cognitive, behavioural and emotional well-being is very important. Psychiatrists, psychologists and psychotherapists treat these patients with psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapies. Medications like antidepressants, antipsychotics and anxiolytics are given to the patients. New improved drugs are being produced and tested by pharmacologists.

Improving the health-care system is not an overnight job. Years of effort are required for this purpose. Health care organizations should open new research programs and collaborate with other organizations to come up with better care plans. Futuristic equipment is being produced and utilized for surgery operations. New hospitals with better facilities are being established in remote areas of the underdeveloped countries. Research programs are being funded by governments and the World Health Organization (WHO) to achieve the Agenda 2030 for a better future.

About the author

Asad Ali is a student of 3rd year MBBS in Sheikh Zayed medical college Rahim Yar Khan. He is also a member of IFMSA-PAKISTAN. He has been active in the field recently. He is interested in spreading quality knowledge to the people. He firmly believes that the Medical community plays a key role in improving public health and awareness. He believes that the first step towards change is awareness.