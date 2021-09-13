You are here: Home / IFMSA / Contribution of Health-care workers to achieve Agenda 2030

Contribution of Health-care workers to achieve Agenda 2030

September 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Asad Ali, a student of 3rd year MBBS in Sheikh Zayed medical college Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Many countries and organizations across the globe are aiming to make the world a better place for everyone. The United Nations (UN) is one of these organizations. The United Nations (UN) created a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030, in the name of “Sustainable Development Goals” or “Agenda 2030”. Improvement of Health and Well-Being is one of the key points of this Agenda. The question is, how will future health care professionals achieve this goal?

Health care professionals are working hard to improve the Physical health of the people. New medications, vaccines and treatment methods for the incurable diseases like cancer and Diabetes Mellitus are being developed. Besides development, the accessibility of basic medications to the people around the globe is equally important. There are some developing countries across the globe where diseases like Polio and Hepatitis are still present, which were eradicated a long time ago from the developed countries. World Health Organization (WHO) Agenda 2030 is to work on the Immunization program in these developing countries and to save millions of lives.

Sexual and reproductive health is crucial. Healthcare workers and NGOs are performing workshops and educating the people in developing countries. Safe delivery techniques of the babies are being taught to reduce maternal mortality and new-born deaths. They help their patients with birth control and family planning to control overpopulation. They enlighten them about sexual transmitted diseases (STDs) like HIV and how their spread can be stopped.

In developed countries, cardiovascular accidents (CVA), hypertension and diabetes mellitus are the leading health problems. Unhealthy eating habits and obesity are considered to be their reasons. Nutritionists are working to create healthy eating plans for patients to reduce these problems.

Substance abuse or the illegal use of drugs among the people of different ages is increasing exponentially. Drug addicts commit serious crimes. These people need special care and attention. So, Rehabilitation centres are being developed for their help and support.

Mental health is one of the major concerns of the modern age. In the United States, the National Alliance on Mental health problems estimated that almost 1 in 5 adults experience mental health problems every year. Teenagers, adults and old people, all are suffering from depression and anxiety disorders due to continuous social and economic pressure. Cognitive, behavioural and emotional well-being is very important. Psychiatrists, psychologists and psychotherapists treat these patients with psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapies. Medications like antidepressants, antipsychotics and anxiolytics are given to the patients. New improved drugs are being produced and tested by pharmacologists.

Improving the health-care system is not an overnight job. Years of effort are required for this purpose. Health care organizations should open new research programs and collaborate with other organizations to come up with better care plans. Futuristic equipment is being produced and utilized for surgery operations.  New hospitals with better facilities are being established in remote areas of the underdeveloped countries. Research programs are being funded by governments and the World Health Organization (WHO) to achieve the Agenda 2030 for a better future.

About the author

Asad Ali is a student of 3rd year MBBS in Sheikh Zayed medical college Rahim Yar Khan. He is also a member of IFMSA-PAKISTAN. He has been active in the field recently. He is interested in spreading quality knowledge to the people. He firmly believes that the Medical community plays a key role in improving public health and awareness. He believes that the first step towards change is awareness.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Step up action to protect the planet during wartime: UN environment chief

EU Trust Fund for Africa: Can it be beneficial for Italy and tackle the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

This start-up made doing good a business priority – and flourished

Peru should help more young vulnerable people into work

COVID-19 is accelerating stakeholder capitalism

3 trends that will transform the energy industry

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register 2 new initiatives

UN chief urges emergency fund support as one of the ‘most effective investments’ in humanitarian action

Italy solves the enigma of growth with fiscal consolidation: The Banking Union

Global public-private collaboration tackles cybersecurity skills gap

Finnish Prime Minister calls for a more united EU of concrete actions

A supercomputer is helping to reduce traffic jams, saving time and money. Here’s how

More state aid to big firms, no special provisions for the SMEs

The new EU “fiscal compact” an intimidation for all people

After swallowing effortlessly the right to be forgotten time for Google Ads now to behave

Commission launches the Fit for Future Platform and invites experts to join

This wristband tells you what food to buy based on your DNA

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

Libya: Attack on foreign ministry, an attack on all Libyans, stresses UN envoy

MEPs choose Wiewiórowski to be the EU’s data protection watchdog

How the Irish people were robbed by banks, the Commission and their own government

“Smoking steam instead of tobacco, are the E-cigarettes a safer alternative?”

Dark spots on EU humanitarian aid spending

Haiti: ‘Laden with challenges’ but also hope, Mission chief tells Security Council

Pandemic and mental health: what to do in this context?

3 ways to ensure the internet’s future is creative, collaborative and fair

How banks should prepare for robots going rogue

Britain’s May won the first round on the Brexit agreement with the EU

This is why obesity is classified as a type of malnutrition

South Sudan: ‘Outraged’ UN experts say ongoing widespread human rights violations may amount to war crimes

UN chief commends Algerians for ‘mature and calm’ demonstrations for change, leading up to presidential resignation

European Union and African Union sign partnership to scale up preparedness for health emergencies

How affordable clean energy solutions can tackle energy poverty

How to keep our cities cool as temperatures rise

The cuts on 2014 Budget will divide deeply the EU

Antitrust: Commission accepts commitments by Transgaz to facilitate natural gas exports from Romania

India’s economy is growing fast, but its poorest areas lag behind. Here’s why this could be about to change

What did we learn from COP25?

“BRI cooperation is entering a new stage: we need a new and more constructive approach rather than waste time on suspicion”, China’s Ambassador to EU Zhang Ming underlines live from European Business Summit 2019 in Brussels

Powering a climate-neutral economy: Commission sets out plans for the energy system of the future and clean hydrogen

‘Mosques should be safe havens, not sites of terror’, says Guterres announcing UN plan to help safeguard religious sites

Algeria must stop arbitrary expulsion of West African migrants in desert: UN migration rights expert

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize: 2020 winners announced

Why our future relies on more inclusive and transparent innovation

Commission welcomes European Parliament adoption of EU4Health programme

UN General Assembly: Here are the 5 big summits to watch for

Brexit effect: Public opinion survey shows that EU is more appreciated than ever

Bosnia and Herzegovina: EU allocates additional €3.5 million to support vulnerable refugees and migrants

Robots will soon be a necessity but they won’t take all our jobs

France sneaks into the Geneva US-Iran talks to claim its business share in Tehran

How can we make careers in corporate social innovation popular among young people?

Mental health during COVID-19 outbreak: who takes care of health professionals?

European Banking Union: no one is perfect

‘Time is of the essence’ for refugees on Greek islands – UN agency

European businesses must balance digital with sustainability. Here’s how

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

Antitrust: Aspen proposes 73% price reduction for six off-patent cancer medicines to remove Commission’s excessive pricing concerns

Why Sub-Saharan Africa needs a unique response to COVID-19

JADE at European Business Summit 2015

Antarctica: the final coronavirus-free frontier. But will it stay that way?

More Stings?

Filed Under: IFMSA, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s