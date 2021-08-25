You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Gender Disparity in Medicine: Why and How Do We Close the Gap?

Gender Disparity in Medicine: Why and How Do We Close the Gap?

August 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. RP Sai is an Asian American, studying medicine at the Medical University of Lublin, Poland. She is are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The topic of “Women in Medicine” is a hotly debated topic, not only in terms of the numbers of women in medicine but also with reference to disparities in salary, promotion, publications, presentations and leadership positions. Everyone knows that this disparity must be abolished, and that women need to be acknowledged for their commitment and passion to medicine.

Though a great deal of discussion and research, and proposals have been made, disappointingly enough and predictably enough, the gap is yet to be closed. The concept of change is not new. It is simple. Women who hold the same position as men, women who are productive as their male counterparts should, as logic tells us, receive the same compensation and recognition as men. This has not happened even today. Many theories, perhaps better described as misconceptions, have been floated around to explain this disparity.

This includes A). Men tend to go into highly specialized field while women do not. This theory has been debunked as women in the same specialty as their male counterparts on an average earn less. B). Men tend to take longer hour shifts including night calls. The least desired shift are often taken by women as they are less combative when it comes to the schedule. C). Men have more clinical experience.

This theory did not hold water when data was adjusted for age, experience, specialty and rank. Women full professors make less money than male associate professors D). Men take on more administrative roles. More women tend to take on more leadership, administrative, and research roles than men do. We must move beyond the misconceptions and trying to explain away the disparity. There are solutions,  which though complex, are achievable.

The changes needed should be based on valid and current data. Data should be adjusted for age, gender, status and experience. The next step would be to share the data widely so that women are well informed when it comes to negotiations with salary, raises, promotions, tenure, publications, etc. In general women depend on same sex mentorship and peer support. This needs to change as men are more likely to receive specific information about promotions or salaries. Peer groups and support groups for women should therefore include men at similar levels.

Male sponsorships and coaching generally help in closing the gender gaps. Universities and hospitals should revamp their policies and procedures to ensure increased participation, promotion and engagement of women in job search committees, promotion and tenure, and research committees. Another measure includes the transparency of salary data by encouraging periodic audits of the organization.

Having more women leaders in medicine would help alleviate this problem greatly as they would be in a position of power to ensure that the gender gap is indeed not just closing but closed. Women in medicine and women in leadership positions is no longer just a dream. It is fast becoming a reality and needs but a few tweaks for success.

References

  1. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2736928
  2. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsa2013804#:~:text=Female%20physicians%20represent%20a%20growing,less%20than%20their%20male%20counterparts.&text=The%20magnitude%20of%20and%20reasons%20for%20this%20pay%20gap%20are%20still%20debated.
  3. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2719131
  4. https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2020/02/women-paid-less-than-men-even-at-highest-levels-of-academic-medi.html
  5. https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/health-equity/3-misconceptions-about-what-drives-medicine-s-gender-pay-gap
  6. https://www.physicianleaders.org/news/close-gender-paygap-medicine

https://hbr.org/2019/11/how-to-close-the-gender-pay-gap-in-u-s-medicine

About the author

RP Sai is an Asian American, studying medicine at the Medical University of Lublin, Poland. She is a neophyte, in her first year and is passionate about health advocacy. As a high schooler she has worked extensively to bridge the gaps in learning for underserved communities in America, by successfully establishing peer tutoring processes. As a future physician she hopes to address the disparity in healthcare access in American communities. The topic of this essay is of interest to her as women in leadership positions are often passionate about health advocacy, as the disparity generally affects women, women of color.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

COVID 19 and the consequences in the fight against HIV

Cultivating mental well-being while tackling food insecurity

3 priorities to shape the post-pandemic financial system

Yemen bus attack just the latest outrage against civilians: UN agencies

Why we need new rules and tools for cryptocurrencies

Japan must urgently address long-standing concerns over foreign bribery enforcement

Friday’s Daily Brief: hunger in North Korea, human rights in Iran, updates on DR Congo and Benin

Happens now in Brussels: Green Week sets the EU and global climate policy agenda

COVID-19: How multilateral development banks can lead through a crisis

Pandemic: another look at the self

European Commission successfully places first EU SURE bond in 2021

Planes can now fly for 21 hours non-stop. But are people ready?

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

6 ways to ensure AI and new tech works for – not against – humanity

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions

COVID-19: Commission supports blood services to increase COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection

COVID-19: Team Europe supports African, Caribbean and Pacific countries to access finance through digital technology

‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders

The US reject EU proposal for prudential financial controls

Dear China

Towards a tobacco free India

Why a coronavirus vaccine takes over a year to produce – and why that is incredibly fast

Brexit: Ensuring a smooth transition for car producers and safety on the roads

European Commission issues first emission of EU SURE social bonds

Conditions deteriorating alarmingly in Yemen, warns senior UN official

Scientists have created biodegradable microneedles to fight eye disease

Top UN rights official urges transparent probe into Khashoggi disappearance

Commission concludes that an Excessive Deficit Procedure is no longer warranted for Italy at this stage

This Kenyan company makes fuel from human poo

UN space-based tool opens new horizons to track land-use on Earth’s surface

Meet the first winner of a new award for cancer research

Six months after the Beirut port explosion: reflections from a first responder

Most leaders are missing this crucial character trait

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

European Union policy for improving drought preparedness and mitigation

5 things we can do in 2021 that will protect the ocean and change lives

Smoking VS Vaping: is it a battle?

Estonia is making public transport free

The Commission neglects the services sector and favours industry

Here are 4 tips for governing by design in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The EU tells the bare truth to the UK that there is no such thing as easy divorces

The European Green Deal sets out how to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, boosting the economy, improving people’s health and quality of life, caring for nature, and leaving no one behind

‘Many challenges to overcome’ at UN, in fight against abuse: victims’ advocate

Robots, Artificial intelligence and Dentistry

Blockchain could boost global trade by $1 trillion

Coronavirus update: UN addresses school disruptions, suspends public access to New York Headquarters

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

Bankers don’t go to jail because they are more equal than us all

The final countdown towards achieving 2030 Agenda

Commission welcomes political agreement on EU4Health

To all far-right partisans who exploit Charlie Hebdo atrocity: a peaceful reply given by a peaceful student

Ten reasons to be optimistic in 2019

Australian solar could power Singapore within a decade

The Sting’s Mission

The need for a united Europe

Trade negotiations with US can start under certain conditions

Who gains when the US and China fight over trade?

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

UN agency ramps up effort to counter growing nuclear threat from cyberspace

COVID-19: MEPs urge quick action to prevent “huge recession”

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s